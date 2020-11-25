NCT Reveals Stunning New Photos For “RESONANCE Pt. 2” After Postponing Physical Album Release

Following the postponement of their bodily album launch, NCT has shared new idea images of all 23 members for “RESONANCE Pt. 2”!

On November 23, NCT made their return with their new album “RESONANCE Pt. 2” and the music video for his or her first title observe “90’s Love.” Nevertheless, SM Leisure introduced that very same night that there could be a brief delay within the launch of the bodily album on account of printing errors.

Along with issuing a proper apology to followers, SM Leisure acknowledged that anybody who had already acquired their album would be capable of both obtain a refund or alternate their copy for the corrected model when it grew to become obtainable, with additional particulars to come back at a later date. The company has not but offered a brand new launch date for the bodily album.

On November 24, NCT had a candy shock for all of their followers who’re eagerly anticipating the bodily model of the album: the group has now launched a brand new set of attractive particular person and unit images for “RESONANCE Pt. 2.”

NCT will likely be releasing two variations of “RESONANCE Pt. 2”: the “Departure” model of the album, which was initially scheduled to be launched on November 23, and the “Arrival” model, which was initially scheduled to drop on November 30. SM Leisure has not but acknowledged whether or not the “Arrival” model’s launch will likely be postponed as nicely.

Take a look at NCT’s new images beneath!

You may also try NCT’s earlier teasers for “RESONANCE Pt. 2” right here, in addition to NCT U’s new music video for “90’s Love” right here!

