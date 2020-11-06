NCT Surpasses 1.4 Million Sales For “RESONANCE Pt. 1” As They Prepare To Return This Month With “Pt. 2”

NCT is gearing as much as make their highly-anticipated comeback with “RESONANCE Pt. 2”!

On November 6, SM Leisure introduced that as of November 5 KST, NCT had formally bought 1,428,765 copies of their second album “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” marking a brand new private gross sales file for the group. Notably, NCT first launched “RESONANCE Pt. 1” on October 12, that means that it took the album lower than a month to succeed in the spectacular gross sales determine.

Whereas persevering with to soar to new heights with their newest launch, NCT can be making ready for his or her return with “RESONANCE Pt. 2” on November 23. The group can be splitting up into new items for the upcoming album, giving followers an opportunity to see completely different combos of the 23 members.

Forward of their return, NCT can be revealing the title of no less than one new tune from the upcoming album in a particular Twitter Blueroom stay broadcast. On November 6 at 7 p.m. and eight p.m. KST, the NCT members will maintain two stay Q&A classes to reply followers’ questions and supply spoilers about their upcoming comeback.

Are you excited to see what NCT has in retailer for his or her return?

