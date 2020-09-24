NCT To Launch New Reality Show On Mnet

NCT is getting their very own actuality present!

On September 24, OSEN reported that NCT can be launching a actuality present of their very own referred to as “NCT WORLD 2.0” on Mnet.

A supply from Mnet acknowledged, “It’s true that we’re producing and broadcasting ‘NCT WORLD 2.0.’ Particulars will probably be introduced later.”

In line with OSEN, “NCT WORLD 2.0” would be the first actuality present starring the entire NCT members.

NCT is slated to launch their second album “NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 1” on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)