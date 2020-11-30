NCT To Release New 23-Member Single Titled “RESONANCE”

NCT is returning as soon as extra with a brand new single involving all 23 members!

NCT will likely be releasing a single titled “RESONANCE” as the ultimate music for his or her second full album. “RESONANCE” combines “Make a Want (Birthday Tune),” “90’s Love,” “Work It,” and “Elevate the Roof” from NCT’s second full album into one music. All 23 members will take part within the single and showcase a strong and energetic efficiency.

The ultimate single “RESONANCE” has been within the works because the planning phases of NCT’s second full album, which started roughly a 12 months in the past. Because the theme of the album is “resonance,” the 23 members will acquire better energy and affect by way of the brand new music “RESONANCE” and go much more international.

NCT launched “RESONANCE Pt. 1” in October as NCT 2020, which incorporates all NCT teams (NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV) and new members Sungchan and Shotaro. The album was adopted up with “RESONANCE Pt. 2” in November. “RESONANCE Pt. 1” turned 1,000,000 vendor inside the first week of its launch, and NCT not too long ago received Album of the Yr on the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

NCT’s single “RESONANCE” will likely be launched on December 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

