NCT, TXT, BLACKPINK, And More Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart has revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

NCT topped the bodily album chart for the month of December with “RESONANCE Pt. 2,” which beforehand debuted at No. 1 on the weekly chart final month.

IZ*ONE’s “One-reeler / Act IV” got here in at No. 2 for December, whereas Kim Ho Joong swept the following two spots on the chart with “The Traditional Album I” and “The Traditional Album II.” Lastly, EXO’s Kai rounded out the highest 5 for the month along with his solo debut launch “KAI.”

Weekly Album Chart

TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour,” which was initially launched in October of final yr, shot again up the chart greater than two months after its preliminary launch to assert No. 1 for the week of December 27 to January 2.

ENHYPEN’s “BORDER: DAY ONE” rose to No. 2 on this week’s chart, adopted by Tune Ga In’s “Dream” at No. 3. JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong’s “Ayo” made a formidable climb again up the chart to No. 4, and P1Harmony’s “DISHARMONY : STAND OUT” got here in at No. 5.

Monthly Digital Chart

“Present Me the Cash 9” rappers Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s hit collaboration “VVS” (that includes JUSTHIS and produced by GroovyRoom) topped the general digital chart for December.

BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” charted at No. 2 for the month, KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” (that includes Giriboy and BIG Naughty) at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical this week: Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” claimed No. 1 on each charts, adopted by KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 2, BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 3, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 4, and Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” at No. 5.

Monthly Streaming Chart

Mirani, Munchman, Khundi Panda, and MUSHVENOM’s “VVS” additionally topped the streaming chart for December, with BTS’s “Dynamite” at No. 2, Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” at No. 3, KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 4, and Im Chang Jung’s “Love Ought to Not Be Harsh on You” at No. 5.

Monthly Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong swept the highest two spots on the digital obtain chart for December, with “Belief in Me” at No. 1 and “HERO” at No. 2. Kai’s solo debut observe “Mmmh” took No. 3 for the month, trailed by IZ*ONE’s “Panorama” at No. 4 and Lil Boi’s “Tomorrow” at No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong additionally claimed each No. 1 and No. 2 on the weekly digital obtain chart with “Belief in Me” and “HERO” respectively. Rain and Park Jin Younger’s new duet “Change to Me” debuted at No. 3 this week, adopted by Huh Gak’s “How Did We” at No. 4 and KyoungSeo’s “Shiny Star (2020)” at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK topped Gaon’s “Social Chart 2.0” for the eighth consecutive month, whereas BTS and Im Younger Woong maintained their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3. IZ*ONE rose to No. 4 this month, whereas Yang Joon Il rounded out the highest 5 for December.

Weekly Social Chart

BLACKPINK additionally claimed No. 1 on this week’s “Social Chart 2.0,” with BTS staying sturdy at No. 2. Tune Ga In charted at No. 3 for the week, adopted by Park Website positioning Jin at No. 4 and Im Younger Woong at No. 5.

