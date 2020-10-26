General News

NCT U Meets Up With Lee Hyori And Uhm Jung Hwa + Doyoung Gets Adorably Excited

October 26, 2020
2 Min Read

Lee Hyori and Uhm Jung Hwa turned NCT’s Doyoung right into a giddy fan!

On October 24, Doyoung revealed that NCT U had met up with the 2 legendary singers behind the scenes of MBC’s “Music Core.” Final week, Lee Hyori and Uhm Jung Hwa’s new “How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Sisters made their highly-anticipated debut on the music present, whereas NCT U made their comeback with their new title observe “Make A Want (Birthday Track).”

Doyoung took to NCT’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts to share two images that he (together with NCT U members Lucas, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Xiaojun, Shotaro, and Taeyong) had snapped backstage with Lee Hyori and Uhm Jung Hwa.

He then adorably expressed his pleasure within the caption by writing, “It was such an honor to fulfill you. As a result of you’ve gotten all the time proven us nice issues, we’re studying rather a lot from watching you. (Noonas, I really like you!!!) – Doyoung.” He additionally cutely added a string of coronary heart emojis to point out his love.

Watch NCT and Refund Sisters carry out on the newest episode of “Music Core” under!

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.