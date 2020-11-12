NCT U’s “Make A Wish (Birthday Tune)” Becomes NCT’s Fastest MV To Hit 100 Million Views

The music video for NCT U’s “Make a Wish (Birthday Tune)” has now reached 100 million views!

“Make A Wish (Birthday Tune)” is a title observe for NCT’s second album “RESONANCE Pt. 1,” and the music video got here out on October 12 at 6 p.m. KST. The members who participated the track as a part of the group’s rotating unit NCT U are Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jaemin, Lucas, Xiaojun, and Shotaro.

On November 12 at 12:17 a.m. KST, the “Make a Wish (Birthday Tune)” MV hit the milestone of 100 million views! This implies it took solely 30 days, six hours, and 17 minutes.

“Make a Wish (Birthday Tune)” is now the third and quickest of NCT’s music movies to attain the feat, beating the file of 1 yr and 9 months set by NCT U’s “BOSS.” NCT 127’s “Cherry Bomb” has additionally reached 100 million views.

Have fun by watching “Make a Wish (Birthday Tune)” under!