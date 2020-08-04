NCT’s Jaehyun In Talks For Leading Role In Spin-Off Of “Love Playlist” Series

NCT’s Jaehyun could also be making his appearing debut!
On August 4, business representatives reported that Jaehyun shall be enjoying the male lead Min Ho in “Expensive.M” (working title), a spin-off of the favored internet drama sequence “Love Playlist.”
In response to the report, SM Leisure commented, “NCT’s Jaehyun is positively contemplating [the offer] to star in ‘Expensive.M.’”
It was first revealed in June that Playlist Studio is making ready a spin-off of the “Love Playlist” sequence. In line with business representatives, Bae Hyun Sung and Kim Sae Ron, whose characters grew to become a pair in “Love Playlist 4,” shall be returning for “Expensive.M.” This drama is in dialogue to air as a tv drama on KBS slightly than as an internet drama just like the “Love Playlist” sequence.
