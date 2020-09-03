NCT’s Jaehyun, Kim Sae Ron, And More Confirmed To Star In New KBS Spin-Off Of “Love Playlist”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” has confirmed its starring forged!

On September 3, KBS introduced that NCT’s Jaehyun, Kim Sae Ron, Bae Hyun Sung, and Park Hye Soo would all be starring in “Expensive.M,” its upcoming spin-off of the hit internet drama collection “Love Playlist.”

“Expensive.M” will inform the story of the campus-wide seek for the mysterious “M,” a person who’s talked about in an nameless publish on a Seoyeon College on-line group. The real looking romance drama will observe the altering relationships and budding romances between varied characters within the wake of all the excitement about “M.”

Jaehyun can be making his highly-anticipated performing debut as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative second-year computer-engineering scholar who comes up with an concept to develop an thrilling new app. Park Hye Soo will star as Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful second-year enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend and is continually meddling in others’ affairs because of her beneficiant and inquisitive nature. The 2 sophomores are childhood buddies who’ve been BFFs for the previous 12 years.

In the meantime, Kim Sae Ron and Bae Hyun Sung can be reprising their roles from the fourth season of “Love Playlist,” the place they performed Seoyeon College college students Search engine marketing Ji Min and Park Ha Neul respectively. In “Expensive.M,” they’ll proceed to present viewers butterflies as a beloved campus couple, however the character of Park Ha Neul can even got down to obtain his dream of turning into a sport developer.

The producers of “Expensive.M” remarked, “‘Expensive.M’ is a brand new KBS drama for which ‘Love Playlist’ author Lee Seul has joined forces with Park Jin Woo, the director of KBS’s 2-part music drama ‘to. Jenny,’ and Search engine marketing Joo Wan, the director of ‘I Hate Going to Work’ and ‘Love Revolution.’”

They went on, “Please control what sort of love and considerations every of the characters who’s entangled with ‘M’ will expertise, in addition to how they develop amidst fierce competitors, in opposition to a backdrop of relatable dialogue and mawkish route.”

“Expensive.M” is at the moment aiming to premiere someday within the first half of 2021.

