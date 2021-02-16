NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, And More Preview Heart-Fluttering Campus Romance In “Expensive.M” Poster

Upcoming drama “Expensive.M” launched a brand new poster starring the six major leads!

KBS 2TV’s new Friday drama “Expensive.M” will observe the aftermath of an nameless submit made on Seoyeon College’s on-line group a couple of mysterious determine named “M.”

The brand new poster options the distinctive group of scholars sitting collectively in a lecture room. Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo) stares straight on the digital camera whereas Cha Min Ho (NCT’s Jaehyun) seems gently in her path. Seoyeon College’s lovable “magnet” couple Search engine optimisation Min Ji (Noh Jung Ui) and Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung) share a lovable second collectively, whereas Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk) poses leisurely within the again with Hwang Bo Younger (Woo Davi) exuding a charismatic aura.

The poster seems to depict a view via a digital camera lens, capturing a second from the characters’ youth. The textual content on prime of the poster reads, “The story of these days during which each second was heart-fluttering and without end stays a transparent reminiscence.” Moreover, the explicit lecture room within the poster is used for the “Image and Impression” class held first interval on Mondays, and will probably be the placement the place the seek for “M” takes place.

“M,” who’s somebody’s past love, is current amidst the quite a few college students who take the actual pictures class. All the scholars enrolled within the lecture attend class with an excited coronary heart believing that they might probably be somebody’s past love.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Though many individuals have skilled one-sided love, the heart-fluttering pleasure of figuring out that they may very well be somebody’s past love isn’t a sense individuals typically expertise. ‘Expensive.M’ has such pleasure, and it additionally has the enjoyable of discovering ‘M.’ We hope viewers really feel the youth and pleasure of the characters’ great campus via ‘Expensive.M’”

“Expensive.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

