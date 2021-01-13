NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Ui, And Bae Hyun Sung’s Drama “Pricey.M” Sets Premiere Date

Upcoming drama “Pricey.M” has confirmed its broadcast plans!

A spin-off from the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Pricey.M” is in regards to the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless submit on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board. It stars NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Ui, and Bae Hyun Sung.

“Pricey.M” will premiere on KBS 2TV as a particular Friday drama on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

Jo Hyun Ah, a chief producer (CP) on the KBS Selection Middle, said, “KBS at the moment has a golden lineup on the weekends with strong long-lasting applications and steady improvement of latest applications. Specifically, high-quality leisure applications and weekend dramas are an efficient technique in rising the variety of terrestrial [terrestrial is a form of broadcast as opposed to cable or streaming] viewers.”

The CP continued, “We’re additionally planning for a brand new golden lineup on Friday nights that may seize the eye of viewers of their 20s and 30s. This contains dramas like ‘Pricey.M,’ but in addition reveals like ‘Leisure Weekly Reside,’ ‘Enjoyable-staurant,’ and ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.’ ‘Pricey.M’ will play an vital position on this lineup. Since it is just one episode per week, it’s going to guarantee a secure manufacturing on the a part of the drama’s employees, in addition to prolong the possibility of staying on prime of the tendencies over an extended broadcast interval of three months.”

She continued, “Freshness and pleasure are the sturdy factors for ‘Pricey.M.’ Not simply Park Hye Soo, Jaehyun, Noh Jung Ui, and Bae Hyun Sung, however Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Da Bi, Lee Jung Shik, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, and the remainder of the forged introduced a contemporary breath of air to the script in order that viewers may expertise its portrayal of heart-fluttering youth for themselves. They labored onerous to movie in these tough circumstances, so we sit up for your love and assist.”

“Pricey.M” may also be out there on Viki. Try a teaser right here!

Try Park Hye Soo within the movie “Swing Children“:

Watch Now

Supply (1)