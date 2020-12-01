NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Hye Soo, Noh Jung Ui, Bae Hyun Sung And More Gather For “Pricey.M” Script Reading

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Pricey.M” launched images from their script studying!

A spin-off of the hit net drama collection “Love Playlist,” “Pricey.M” is a romance drama that may inform the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless put up on a Seoyeon College on-line neighborhood.

Along with the administrators Park Jin Woo and Search engine optimization Joo Wan and scriptwriter Lee Seul, actors Park Hye Soo, NCT’s Jaehyun, Noh Jung Ui, Bae Hyun Sung, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, Woo Davi, Lee Jung Shik, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, CLC’s Eunbin, Jo Joon Younger, and extra had been current on the script studying.

Park Hye Soo shall be taking part in the function of Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful character who is continually meddling in others’ affairs. On the script studying, she shared, “I’m blissful and excited to satisfy everybody. I hope all of us end filming fortunately and healthily.” Jaehyun, who shall be taking over his first performing function as Cha Min Ho, shared, “I’ll work laborious and do my finest so we are able to have a enjoyable time making the drama collectively.”

Noh Jung Ui, who shall be taking part in Seoyeon College’s cheering workforce’s middle Search engine optimization Ji Min, shared, “Despite the fact that I’m missing, I’ll do my finest to work laborious.” Bae Hyun Sung, who will play Search engine optimization Ji Min’s romantic curiosity Park Ha Neul, equally shared his resolve to work laborious and do nicely.

The script studying happened amidst the passionate vitality of the younger actors who portrayed a full of life campus life with their expert performing. Park Hae Soo and Jaehyun naturally portrayed Ma Joo Ah and Cha Min Ho’s shut and candid friendship of 12 years, exhibiting a clean chemistry whereas expressing the delicate stress, comedy, and heart-fluttering pleasure inside that relationship. Noh Jung Ui and Bae Hyun Sung additionally energized the set with their performing as a candy couple.

Lee Jin Hyuk, who performs Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul’s roommate Gil Mok Jin, and Woo Davi, who performs Hwang Bo Younger, will make the drama much more attention-grabbing by highlighting their characters’ distinctive personalities. Lee Jung Sic will exhibit a candy attraction because the warmhearted Moon Joon, and Hwang Bo Reum Byul will skillfully tackle the function of Choi Ro Sa, the vice-captain of Seoyeon College’s cheering workforce who went to highschool with Search engine optimization Ji Min. Eunbin because the cute Min Yang Hee and Jo Joon Younger because the carefree Ban Yi Dam will spherical out the varied forged of characters at Seoyeon College.

The manufacturing workforce of “Pricey.M” shared, “It was a script studying by which we may really feel the dreamy beliefs of the school campus by means of the actors’ chemistry and fervour. Please anticipate rather a lot as we’ll do our greatest to ship a narrative of faculty college students, who put their all into the issues they love, to the viewers in a significant means.”

“Pricey.M” is slated to air within the first half of 2021.

Watch Park Hye Soo in “Swing Children” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)