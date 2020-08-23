NCT’s Jaemin And Jun Hyosung Win Best Actor And Best Actress At 2020 Seoul Webfest Awards

The 2020 Seoul Webfest Awards happened on-line on August 22 and awarded net collection from everywhere in the world.

Of the 190 nominated net collection from 25 totally different international locations, 39 collection have been chosen as winners.

NCT’s Jaemin received the award for Best Korean Actor via his net drama “Method to Dislike You,” and Jun Hyosung took residence the Best Korean Actress award for her performing in “The Pure Recollections of My Coronary heart.”

Try the total checklist of winners beneath:

Best Worldwide Circuit: “Uonted”

Best Quick: “​Punto di Rottura”

Best Particular/Visible Impact: “​​Utopia Planitia”

Best Music: “​Millionaire from Balashikha”

Best Modifying: “Avocado Toast”

Best Branded Collection: “​Lover of the Palace“​

Best Manufacturing Design:​ “Nevernight”

Best Screenplay: “Soul Meals”

Best Cinematography: “​Sicilian Rhapsody”

Best Visitor Star: ​Satoko Naito (“Benza English”)

Best Rising Star: ​Alexander Hunter (“Benza English”)

Best Supporting Actor: ​Andrew Phung (“Save Me S2”)

Best Supporting Actress: Isabella Giovinazzo (“Intercourse and Demise”)

Best Ensemble Solid: “​Gray Nomads”

Best Idea: “​Swipe”

Best Pilot: “​The Influencers”

Best Horror: “​Monster”

Best Animation: “​Forest League”

Best Documentary/Actuality​: “Dopamine”

Best Motion: “​The Beacons of Gondor​”

Best Suspense Thriller: “​It’s Forbidden To Whistle”

Best Science-Fiction: “Otherside​”

Best Sketch Comedy: “​Contained in the Extras Studio”

Best Comedy: “​Poor Us”

Best Dramedy – Worldwide: “​Intercourse and Demise”

Best Dramedy – Korean: “​I Have Three Boyfriends”

Best Drama – Worldwide: “​Public Author S3”

Best Drama – Korean: “​Butterfly Dream”

Best Creator: Amanda Desimone (“Slug Seeks Shell”)

Best Director: ​Ludmila Wagnest and ​Maria Eva De Sanctis (“​It’s Forbidden to Whistle”)

Best Actor – Worldwide: ​Bryan Thompson (“Noventa”)

Best Actor – Korean: NCT’s Jaemin (“Method to Dislike You”)

Best Actress – Worldwide: ​Milena Straube (Haus Kummerveldt”)

Best Actress – Korean: Jun Hyosung (“The Pure Recollections of My Coronary heart”)

Best Internet Collection of All Genres – Worldwide: “​​Over and Out”

Best Internet Collection of All Genres – Korean: “​The Pure Recollections of My Coronary heart”

Best Social Media: “Crimson Velvet Revolution”

Most Views of Creator Interview on YouTube: “How you are feeling?”

Most Individuals Engaged for Whole Manufacturing & Promotion: “La La Each You”

Congratulations to all the profitable actors and creators!

