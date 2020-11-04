NCT’s Jisung To Sit Out Performances Due To Knee Injury

SM Leisure has introduced that on account of a knee harm, NCT member Jisung won’t be collaborating in performances in the intervening time.

The company’s assertion launched on November 4 is as follows:

Whats up. That is SM Leisure. We’re writing to followers about member Jisung’s actions. Member Jisung injured his knee this 12 months throughout choreography apply, and he’s receiving remedy. It has been judged that it could be tough for him to carry out extreme actions corresponding to dance performances in his present state. Subsequently, after dialogue with Jisung, it was determined that he’ll unavoidably not be collaborating in future scheduled actions that embrace performances. We ask followers to your understanding. As our artist’s restoration from his harm is the highest precedence, we are going to do our greatest for his remedy. Thanks.

