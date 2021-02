NCT’s Taeyong is now on Instagram!

Taeyong opened the account “eh_ovo_nct” on February 18 and delighted followers with a video of himself dancing to Submit Malone’s “White Iverson.” Test it out beneath!

Taeyong is the 14th NCT member to affix Instagram, following Jaehyun, Johnny, Ten, WinWin, YangYang, Hendery, XiaoJun, Lucas, Kun, Yuta, Jaemin, Doyoung, and Mark.