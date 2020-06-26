NCT’s Taeyong To Not Perform At “Music Financial institution” Today Due To Health Reasons

Taeyong is not going to be current for NCT 127’s efficiency at “Music Financial institution” right now.

On June 26, SM Leisure launched the next official assertion:

Good day. That is an announcement for followers relating to the 2020 Mid-Yr Particular of KBS “Music Financial institution” on June 26. Member Taeyong is not going to be showing on right now’s broadcast on account of well being causes. We ask for the understanding of followers who had been anticipating a efficiency with all members, and we’ll work for him to greet you once more as rapidly as attainable. Thanks.

The June 26 particular broadcast of “Music Financial institution” will characteristic performances from NCT 127, NCT Dream, NU’EST, Baek A Yeon, Oh My Lady, SEVENTEEN, DIA, TWICE, Weki Meki, Golden Little one, Stray Children, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, IZ*ONE, TXT, CRAVITY, and extra.

Wishing Taeyong a speedy restoration!

