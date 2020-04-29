NCTzens Are #RIDINwithNCTDREAM After Release Of Powerful New “Ridin’” MV: Here Are The Best Reaction Tweets

Followers of NCT Dream are loving the unit’s new MV!

On April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT Dream made their return with their album “Reload,” that includes the title monitor “Ridin’.” Quickly after its launch, #RIDINwithNCTDREAM was rating excessive on Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects!

As they have fun NCT Dream’s comeback, NCT followers NCTzens have been sharing their favourite components of the music and music video in addition to attention-grabbing factors they observed!

humorous how beyoncé has been actual quiet since chenle and renjun dropped this… @NCTsmtown_DREAM #RIDINwithNCTDREAMpic.twitter.com/HsC0gM0Zwq — ?????? ↺ nsfr (@taeilctrl) April 29, 2020

can we PLEASE speak about THIS PART OF RIDIN’?????? THIS IS SO POWERFUL??????#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/swYP22SKm5 — RIDIN’↺(nsfr) (@emylty) April 29, 2020

pause the MV at 1:44, you’ll be able to see the WE BOOM Lights on the again ㅠㅠㅠㅠ#RIDINwithNCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/bDcw06mOiv — #¹ ʲⁱˢᵘⁿᵍ ᵉⁿᵗʰᵘˢⁱᵃˢᵗ↺ (@JlSUNGlE) April 29, 2020

Followers have additionally taken to Twitter to indicate how every of the members shine within the MV.

THE WAY RENJUN SLID IN WITH THOSE VOCALS ?? EAT THAT UP KING #RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/OOTmq6IjbV — alisa ↺ (@cloudykookie) April 29, 2020

NO THOUGHTS HEAD EMPTY JUST PARK JISUNG#RIDINwithNCTDREAM

pic.twitter.com/WajmZBHC4Q — süsü° sevgi dağıtıyor (@suninsumeyye) April 29, 2020

rap god? english king? just a few synonyms for zhong chenle ????#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/tUUZx61f25 — nayls ´ㅅ`, #RIDINwithNCTDREAM (@baenhyuk) April 29, 2020

lee jeno was barely 20 yrs previous when he ended the business w this rap verse ❤️ #nctdream #nctdream_relod #ridinwithnctdream @NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/42QraH4M7X — ?j↺ ✰!! jeno month (@jenoIuvs) April 29, 2020

And since that is the Dreamies, we’ve bought to speak about that glow up…

I-I JUST CLEANED MY GLASSES- WHY Y’ALL GROW UP SO FAST ?❤#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/GHZh6kLvcs — ʙᴀʙʏ ʟɪᴏɴ ↺ (@G0DNE0MARK) April 29, 2020

