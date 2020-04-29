NCTzens Are #RIDINwithNCTDREAM After Release Of Powerful New “Ridin’” MV: Here Are The Best Reaction Tweets

Followers of NCT Dream are loving the unit’s new MV!
On April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT Dream made their return with their album “Reload,” that includes the title monitor “Ridin’.” Quickly after its launch, #RIDINwithNCTDREAM was rating excessive on Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects!
As they have fun NCT Dream’s comeback, NCT followers NCTzens have been sharing their favourite components of the music and music video in addition to attention-grabbing factors they observed!
humorous how beyoncé has been actual quiet since chenle and renjun dropped this… @NCTsmtown_DREAM #RIDINwithNCTDREAMpic.twitter.com/HsC0gM0Zwq
— ?????? ↺ nsfr (@taeilctrl) April 29, 2020
can we PLEASE speak about THIS PART OF RIDIN’?????? THIS IS SO POWERFUL??????#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/swYP22SKm5
— RIDIN’↺(nsfr) (@emylty) April 29, 2020
when haechan snapped and the video lower to the brand new outfits, the ability #RIDINwithNCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_Ridin #NCTDREAM #Ridin#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/xrw4xQqTxe
— each day haechan pics (@hyuckgospoilers) April 29, 2020
pause the MV at 1:44, you’ll be able to see the WE BOOM Lights on the again ㅠㅠㅠㅠ#RIDINwithNCTDREAM#NCTDREAM_Reload pic.twitter.com/bDcw06mOiv
— #¹ ʲⁱˢᵘⁿᵍ ᵉⁿᵗʰᵘˢⁱᵃˢᵗ↺ (@JlSUNGlE) April 29, 2020
Followers have additionally taken to Twitter to indicate how every of the members shine within the MV.
THE WAY RENJUN SLID IN WITH THOSE VOCALS ?? EAT THAT UP KING #RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/OOTmq6IjbV
— alisa ↺ (@cloudykookie) April 29, 2020
MURDERED BY LEE GOD DONGHYUCK’S HIGH NOTE AGAIN#RIDINwithNCTDREAM#NCTDREAM
pic.twitter.com/IxfLevct85
— jeno’s ↺ (@jenoqtp2t) April 29, 2020
NO THOUGHTS HEAD EMPTY JUST PARK JISUNG#RIDINwithNCTDREAM
pic.twitter.com/WajmZBHC4Q
— süsü° sevgi dağıtıyor (@suninsumeyye) April 29, 2020
rap god? english king? just a few synonyms for zhong chenle ????#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/tUUZx61f25
— nayls ´ㅅ`, #RIDINwithNCTDREAM (@baenhyuk) April 29, 2020
that is na jaemin’s world and we’re simply residing in it#NCTDREAM_Riddin#RIDINwithNCTDREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/I8jOHKxKXR
— ↻mara⁶⁶ RIDIN’ (@madsunflwr) April 29, 2020
lee jeno was barely 20 yrs previous when he ended the business w this rap verse ❤️ #nctdream #nctdream_relod #ridinwithnctdream @NCTsmtown_DREAM pic.twitter.com/42QraH4M7X
— ?j↺ ✰!! jeno month (@jenoIuvs) April 29, 2020
And since that is the Dreamies, we’ve bought to speak about that glow up…
We ridin’ and rollin’ oh child reloading@NCTsmtown_DREAM #RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/9tm80Fb7sT
— =͟͟͞͞천러블리 ? (@iLELEveyou) April 29, 2020
#RIDINwithNCTDREAM
who’re you? im u however im
ridin & rollin pic.twitter.com/2tBmhAW4Vj
— ven↺ (@jhyunsungs) April 29, 2020
I-I JUST CLEANED MY GLASSES- WHY Y’ALL GROW UP SO FAST ?❤#RIDINwithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/GHZh6kLvcs
— ʙᴀʙʏ ʟɪᴏɴ ↺ (@G0DNE0MARK) April 29, 2020
Y’ALL CANNOT BE FUCKING SERIOUS ????? #RIDINWithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/YAfgzC6HjR
— ↺ txt (@wincosino) April 29, 2020
Have a look at this ??#RIDINwithNCTDREAM #NCTDREAM @NCTsmtown_DREAM
2016 2020 pic.twitter.com/5U5mPGKgiN
— Clouds₁₂₇ ↺ (@JesusCh127) April 29, 2020
HOW THE FUCK CAN THIS HAPPEN IN THE SPAN OF four YEARS?! WHILE THIS PAST four YEARS I STILL LOOK THE SAME #NCTDREAM #ridinwithnctdream #Ridin #RIDINwithNCTDREAM #NCTDREAM_RIDING #ReloadWithNCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/8WoSRXCxBc
— andrea✩彡↺ (@hhycklee) April 29, 2020
What do you consider NCT Dream’s new MV?
How does this text make you are feeling?
