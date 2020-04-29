General News

NCTzens Are #RIDINwithNCTDREAM After Release Of Powerful New “Ridin’” MV: Here Are The Best Reaction Tweets

April 29, 2020
Followers of NCT Dream are loving the unit’s new MV!

On April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, NCT Dream made their return with their album “Reload,” that includes the title monitor “Ridin’.” Quickly after its launch, #RIDINwithNCTDREAM was rating excessive on Twitter’s worldwide trending subjects!

As they have fun NCT Dream’s comeback, NCT followers NCTzens have been sharing their favourite components of the music and music video in addition to attention-grabbing factors they observed!

Followers have additionally taken to Twitter to indicate how every of the members shine within the MV.

And since that is the Dreamies, we’ve bought to speak about that glow up…

What do you consider NCT Dream’s new MV?

