NCW takes cognizance of viral video, asks UP DGP to straight away examine video of Javed Habib spitting on lady’s head

New Delhi: Nationwide Ladies Fee (Nationwide Fee for Ladies) Director Common of Uttar Pradesh Police (UP DGP) that the alleged viral video (viral video) Take a look at the veracity of which hair stylists (hairstylist) Javed Habib Observe Favourite He's noticed spitting on a girl's hair. This incident Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) Ok Muzaffarnagar (Muzaffarnagar) all through a workshop held in The Nationwide Fee for Ladies has stated this whilst retweeting its stand taking cognizance of a information of india.com.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the fee stated, "The fee has taken critical cognizance of this incident. He now not simplest strongly condemns it, however desires your quick intervention on this in order that the veracity of this viral video will also be checked.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to straight away examine the veracity of this viral video and take suitable motion. The motion taken will have to be apprised to the Fee on the earliest.https://t.co/3wPS2Lavyt – NCW (@NCWIndia) January 6, 2022



In step with the Ladies’s Fee, this incident may be in violation of the tips on Kovid issued via the Union House Ministry and in this kind of scenario, spitting amongst other people may be a punishable offense.

The fee has additionally despatched a understand to Javed Habib for listening to. It’s noticed within the video that Javed is spitting at the lady’s hair and may be heard announcing that ‘When there’s a scarcity of water, use spit.’ On this, the folk provide there will also be noticed guffawing.

A video of this lady named Pooja Gupta has surfaced, by which she stated, “The previous day I went to Javed Habib’s workshop. He referred to as on degree to chop his hair. After that he did this. Now I will be able to get a haircut at the roadside, however is not going to cross to Habib.