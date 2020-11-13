NDA should perform the Aarti of Owaisi, due to which his government is going to be formed: Tariq Anwar

Patna: Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar said on Friday that the NDA should perform the Aarti of Asaduddin Owaisi, due to which his government is going to form in Bihar once again. Tariq Anwar tweeted that whether the Congress is a Hindu fundamentalist or a Muslim fundamentalist, the war of Congress will continue with both, as these two complement each other. Also Read – Nitish Kumar resigns to Governor, now going to be Chief Minister for 7th time

The Congress leader said that the results of Katihar parliamentary constituency should be satisfactory to a large extent. In the six assembly seats, three Mahagathbandhans were won, of which two were won by Congress and one (CPI). He said that unfortunately in three assembly constituencies, our candidates lost by a small number of votes. AIMIM sureties were seized in all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Anwar also said in a tweet, “If the BJP is pleased, Nitish will take the oath of the Chief Minister this time – let’s see how long the goat’s mother will celebrate.”

Let me tell you that Congress won 19 seats in the assembly elections, while in the year 2015 elections it won 27 seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, BJP got 74 seats, while JDU won 43 seats.