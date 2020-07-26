NDRF team pulled out of flood, pregnant woman born child in boat, such a scene happened

new Delhi: Floods in Bihar make the situation worse. Millions of people in dozens of districts are going through difficulties. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was rescued from the flood. The NDRF team took the woman out of the water and somehow made her sit in the boat. A pregnant woman gave birth to a child in a boat. Also Read – Nitish government’s decision: flood affected families will get Rs 6-6 thousand, Agriculture Department gets responsibility for survey

The matter is of Champaran district of Bihar. This district is also prone to floods. Like many people, a pregnant woman was also trapped in the flood. On receipt of the information, the NDRF team rescued the woman. The woman could not get out through the boat, before the delivery was painful and the woman gave birth. The woman and child have been admitted to the hospital by the NDRF team. The position of both is being stated here. Also Read – Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar affected by floods, 6.50 lakh people suffer

Bihar: A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on a rescue boat of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) in flood-hit East Champaran district, today. Mother and baby were shifted to nearby primary health center by ambulance where their condition is found to be stable. pic.twitter.com/l828fPrJbe Also Read – Bihar Flood: 10 districts of Bihar hit by floods, millions of homeless – ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Explain that a large part of Bihar is facing floods. Millions of people have had to leave their homes. There is no dearth of people who are still stuck in their villages and waiting for help.