Ne-Yo Says He’s Sorry For His Stupid Comments About Transgender Kids:

Trans kids are at the center of the conflicts over culture lately, probably because they’re easy to pick on and because many adults who don’t want to do any study on the subject still feel the need to say what they think about it in public.

So it is with Ne-Yo, who, according to Billboard, recently joined the conversation about transgender kids for no clear reason during an interview on VladTV.

Recently Ne-Yo Shared A Statement:

“After a lot of thought, I want to apologize to anyone I may have hurt alongside my comments about parenting as well as gender identity,” the statement says.

“I’ve always been a supporter of love and acceptance among the LGBTQI+ community, therefore I can see how my comments could have been taken as rude and hurtful.”

What Ne-Yo Stated On Interview?

Ne-Yo said in the interview, “I come from a time when a man was a man as well as a woman was a woman. There were two sexes and I rocked both of them.”

“You could call yourself a goldfish if you wanted to; I wouldn’t care. “That has nothing to do with me,” he said. “It’s none of your business if you try to get me to play your game. I won’t refer to you as a goldfish. But if you would like to be a goldfish, go be a goldfish.”

Ne-Yo Said “I feel like guardians have nearly forgotten what their job is.”:

He also said this about parents who let their children say they are a different gender than the one they were given at birth: “I feel like guardians have nearly forgotten what their job is.”

Ne-Yo said, “If your child comes up to you both and says, ‘Daddy, I’d like to be a girl,'” “You just let him get away with that?”

“This 5-year-old boy is going to eat candy all day if you let him,” Ne-Yo said. “When did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, 6-year-old, or 12-year-old decide a life-changing decision for themselves?”

The musician, who is also a father of seven, gave more details shortly after the Instagram account “hollywoodunlocked” said that he “condemns parents” for letting their children shift.

At That Point He Just Shard His Point Of View:

“First of all, I TURN DOWN NO ONE. Who am I to judge someone else? Your life, your kids, and your choice I received a question, and then I told them the answer. What I think is mine.

He wrote in a reply, “I’m not asking anyone to agree alongside me, and I’m not telling you exactly what you are permitted to do with your kids.” “I said what I thought about something, and that’s the end of it.

Ever Single Person Have His Own Opinion:

Why ought to I worry if my view upsets you if you aren’t concerned if yours hurts anyone in particular? Everyone has an opinion. Everyone has one. People say them often, whether someone asks them or not.

In fact, I was asked mine. It’s not a statement of war if two people agree to disagree. You guys can do whatever you want. But I have my own thoughts on the matter. Just like how yours are yours. I love everyone, though. I don’t agree with all of your beliefs, but I still love you.”

But by Sunday, the Grammy winner was giving back what he had said. In a post published with X, he said, “After much thought, I’d like to apologize to anyone I may have hurt alongside my comments upon parenting as well as gender identity.”

He Always Been A Supporter Of Love And Acceptance In The LGBTQI+:

“I’ve always been a supporter of love and acceptance in the LGBTQI+ community, so I can see how my comments could have been taken as rude and hurtful.”

Ne-Yo promised to learn more about the subject because “gender identity is complicated,” and he said he wanted to “approach future conversations using greater empathy.”

At The End He Wrote “I lead with affection and backing for everyone’s right to freedom of expression as well as the pursuit of happiness”:

He ended his post through saying, “At the conclusion of the day, I lead with affection and backing for everyone’s right to freedom of expression as well as the pursuit of happiness.”

After his interview was posted on YouTube across the weekend, people who didn’t agree with what he said pointed to medical evidence backing gender-affirming care for kids and teens.