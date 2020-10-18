Entertainment

Nearly 100 people fined for violating Kovid-19 rules in Delhi Metro

October 18, 2020
Delhi Metro News: Delhi Police has fined 98 passengers of the metro for violating the rules applicable for prevention of Covid-19 Pandemic. Officials said that the policemen at the metro stations were keeping watch on the violators of the Kovid-19 guidelines. During this time, challans were issued to the passengers who did not wear masks and violated the social distance rule. Also Read – DTC discloses Rs 5.12 lakh in Delhi riots and heavy loss of revenue to Metro

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said that 1,903 metro trains were investigated in the last four days and 98 challans were issued for violating the guidelines. He has advised metro commuters to wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizer for safety. Also Read – Delhi Metro Update: People violated rules in metros, DMRC cut invoices of thousands

(input language) Also Read – DGCA allowed to do photography and videography during air travel, but will not be able to do this work now

