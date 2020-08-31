Nearly 43 percent of the cases of Kovid-19 in India from these three states, deaths are also highest

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that out of the total cases of Kovid-19 in India, about 43 percent cases are from just three states – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The ministry said that the center is in regular contact with states and union territories where more cases of corona virus infection are occurring and where the death rate due to it is high. Also Read – Eng vs Pak: Fans reach out to support Pak team despite not getting entry in stadium

It said that such states and Union Territories have been advised to take quick steps to ensure effective medical management to increase the number of inquiries and reduce death cases and save lives by effective surveillance at various levels. The ministry said that 78,512 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours and the news that some media establishments reported their number to be around 80 thousand is baseless.

It said that 70 percent of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours are from seven states. Among them, Maharashtra has reported the highest, around 21 percent. After this, 13.5 percent cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, 11.27 percent in Karnataka and 8.27 percent in Tamil Nadu.

The Health Ministry said that out of the total cases of Kovid-19 reported in the country so far, 43 percent cases have been reported in only three states – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It said that about 50 percent of the deaths due to corona virus in the last 24 hours have occurred in these three states – Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Maharashtra has the highest number of 30.48 percent of these deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, with 78,512 cases of Kovid-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the number of people caught in the infection has crossed the 36 lakh mark on Monday. At the same time, after recovering 27,74,801 people, the rate of recovery from the epidemic increased to 76.62 percent. With the death of 971 more people in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who lost their lives to the epidemic has increased to 64,469.

The ministry said that India has shown a resolve to expand the investigation capacity. With the start of testing from only one laboratory in Pune in January, the test capacity has increased to more than 1 million every day in August 2020. So far, over 4.23 crore samples have been tested in the country and 8,46,278 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

