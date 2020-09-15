Nearly 92% of corona cases in India have mild symptoms: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

new Delhi: Amidst increasing cases of Kovid-19 in the country, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that about 92 percent of the cases in India are mildly symptomatic and only 5.8 percent of the cases required oxygen therapy. Also Read – Health Ministry gave good news about Corona vaccine, now it is a matter of few days …

Harshvardhan made this comment while giving a statement in Rajya Sabha about the steps taken by the government to deal with the Corona virus crisis. He said that timely decisions taken by the government, including the nationwide lockdown to deal with the epidemic, helped prevent about 14–29 lakh cases of infection and save 37,000–38,000 people from death.

The Union Health Minister said that about 92 percent of the cases in India are mildly symptomatic and 5.8 percent of the cases required oxygen therapy. At the same time, 1.7 percent of the cases were of ICU.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that as of September 11, a total of 45,62,414 cases of Novel Corona Virus were reported in India and 76,271 people had died due to infection. He said that the death rate from infection is 1.67 percent. “It is estimated that the decisions taken by the government helped to prevent about 14-29 lakh cases of infection and save 37,000-38,000 people from death,” he said.

Harsh Vardhan said that 35,42,663 people have recovered from the infection so far and this number is 77.65 percent of the total cases.

He said that the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the outbreak of Kovid-19 in the country.

The Union Minister said that the highest number of cases of infection and deaths have come mainly from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Health Minister said that with the cooperation of the entire government and the entire society, efforts to combat the corona virus in India limit the number of cases of infection and the number of patients who lost their lives to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population. Has been successful. It has one of the lowest rates in the world as compared to other affected countries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that research is still being done on many factors of the epidemic like medium of infection and untreated infection. He said, “There was a time when indigenous production of PPE was not happening. Today we are self-reliant in this matter and also in a position to export. “

The minister said, “A Group of Ministers under my chairmanship has met 20 times since its formation on February 3, 2020. The Minister of External Affairs is the Minister of Civil Aviation in this Group of Ministers. ” Harsh Vardhan said that a list of treatment options is being prepared using conventional knowledge using 13 clinical trials of reusable medicines for Kovid-19 patients and using modern medical treatment.

The central said that the main focus in India has been on the development of Kovid-19 vaccines and more than 30 vaccines have been supported, which are at various stages of development.

Dr. said that the Phase II clinical trial of ‘Immunomodulator Sepivac’ has been successfully completed. Apart from this, the second phase clinical trial of the first herb based (phytopharmaceutical) drug ACQH is underway.

Harshvardhan said that there is a plan to conduct a prophylactic test of ‘Ashwagandha’ and three tests of ‘Guduchi plus Pippali’, Yashtimadhu and Polyharbal Aayush medicine (Ayush-64) on moderately unhealthy Kovid-19 patients. He said that effective vaccine will definitely prove to be effective in the fight against this disease. Harsh Vardhan also said that the Ministry of AYUSH has contributed through several measures to manage and reduce Kovid-19.