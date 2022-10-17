Nearly a hundred refugees were found naked on the Greek border with Turkey

The UN condemned the “cruel and degrading treatment” of migrants (Twitter: @nmitarakis)

Nearly a hundred refugees were found naked on Greece’s border with Turkeyafter being forced to cross the Evros River that separates the two countries, the Greek Minister of Civil Protection reported on Sunday, describing what happened as an “inhumane scene.”

The European border surveillance agency Frontex confirmed to AFP “the rescue of 92 migrants on Friday” with the support of the Greek authorities, according to spokeswoman Paulina Bakula.

“(Frontex) agents reported that the migrants were found naked and some with visible injuries,” he said from Warsaw, the organization’s headquarters. Athens claims that Ankara forced these people to undress before expelling them to the Greek side of the border.

The Greek Minister of Civil Protection, Takis Theodorikakosaccused Turkey of “instrumentalizing illegal immigration”, but Ankara denies any involvement in the degrading treatment inflicted on migrants.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter in Turkish, Greek and English, the Turkish presidency denied any responsibility and accused Greece of “inhumane” behaviour.

“We call on Greece to renounce its inhumane attitude towards refugees as soon as possible, in order to put an end to the false and unfounded accusations against Turkey,” wrote Fahrettin Altun, head of communications for the Turkish presidency.

“With these ridiculous actions, Greece shows once again to the world that it does not even respect the dignity of oppressed people, publishing the photos of the refugees it deported after stripping them of their belongings,” he added.

Greece must stop its “manipulation and dishonesty”Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said in a tweet in English a little earlier.

Most of the people, Syrians and Afghans, “told Frontex agents how three Turkish army vehicles had taken them to Evros,” Theodorikakos said in an interview with Skai.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi on Saturday called what happened a “shame for civilization.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) condemned the “cruel and degrading treatment” on Twitter. and called for a “full investigation of this incident.”

Athens is regularly accused by NGOs and different journalistic investigations of carrying out violent illegal returns to its maritime and land border with Turkey.

The Mare Liberum organization assured on Sunday that “in the Evros region, crimes against human rights are systematic and committed daily by Turkey and Greece.”

