Nebula Wields The Infinity Gauntlet In Epic Avengers: Endgame Concept Image

Karen Gillan’s Nebula had quantity of fabric in Avengers: Endgame — even past that enjoyable recreation with Robert Downey Jr., which was apparently improvised. However she may’ve executed much more, and it might’ve been an important nod to Nebula’s Marvel Comics story from The Infinity Gauntlet.
There’s multiple Nebula featured in Avengers: Endgame, because of time journey, and idea artwork from the film exhibits 2014 Nebula sporting the Infinity Gauntlet — as Rocket Raccoon watches from under.
Try the idea artwork by MCU artist Stephen Schirle:
That’s fairly epic. The companion ebook for Avengers: Endgame already revealed that one other model of the script had Nebula wielding the Infinity Gauntlet — and apparently issues did not finish properly for her:
Whereas the Nebula from the previous was killed by her future self in Avengers: Endgame, her demise was scripted loads in a different way in one other model. In that draft, she was capable of intercept the Stark gauntlet in the course of the huge recreation of keepaway within the movie’s ultimate battle. Desirous to show to her father Thanos that she is a succesful and powerful warrior, Nebula tries to make use of the glove herself– a nod to the 1991 comedian ebook sequence Infinity Gauntlet, written by Jim Starlin. This Nebula learns she will not be highly effective sufficient to make use of the Stones and survive.
In the ultimate minimize of Avengers: Endgame, solely Thanos, The Hulk, and Iron Man wielded the Infinity Gauntlet. It gave Hulk what we have been instructed was everlasting harm. And its energy finally killed Iron Man. However Nebula — within the comics, Nebula managed to take the gauntlet from Thanos to revive her wounds. Try THAT look:
Nebula was first launched within the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Guardians of the Galaxy. She was an antagonist alongside her “sister” Gamora, one other youngster of Thanos. Nebula had fairly a robust arc from Guardians 1 and Guardians 2 to Avengers: Infinity Warfare and Avengers: Endgame. As Karen Gillan teased earlier than Endgame, followers ended up rooting for Nebula. She and Rocket ended Infinity Warfare because the final two Guardians standing. The Nebula of Avengers: Endgame‘s current killed her personal 2014 counterpart, however by the character of Endgame‘s time journey guidelines, that did not launch a universe-shattering paradox or something just like the fears from Again to the Future.
Now the Guardians are again collectively and I am curious what we’ll see from Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Karen Gillan has already teased that James Gunn’s script for Vol. Three is “fantastic” and “one of the best of the trilogy.”
Now that James Gunn has completed filming for The Suicide Squad, he needs to be turning his gaze to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As soon as that film begins filming later in 2020, it will arrive in theaters … finally. Marvel does not have an actual launch date but.
