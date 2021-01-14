Necaxa obtains authorization from the MX League and Aguascalientes authorities to allow the public at the Victoria Stadium

Necaxa announced that this Friday it will debut at the Victoria Stadium with fans in the stands (Photo: David Martinez Pelcastre / EFE)

Necaxa announced that this Friday it will debut at the Victoria Stadium with fans in the stands. With this, they become the second Liga MX club to open the doors of its property to the public at the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, after Mazatlán did it last Friday.

Through a press release, The Rayos reported that they already have the authorization of the municipal and state health authorities for their fans to attend the match against Atlético de San Luis. In addition, they indicated that the property already has the necessary conditions for the show and will have a capacity limited to 30% of its capacity.

The hydrocalids promised to “Continue to comply with all protocols and guidelines to maintain a safe stadium”. They also indicated that on their website they can consult the Compensation Plan for tickets for canceled matches and the Protocol for Returning Fans to Stadiums.

“We remember that the Access to the public in the next matches will depend on the sanitary conditions and the endorsement of the health authorities, ”reported the Aguascalientes club.

Rayos statement about the opening of the Victoria Stadium (Photo: Club Necaxa)

This It would not be the first time that Necaxa obtained authorization to open the gates of the Victoria Stadium to the public. In the last tournament, they got their fans to attend a couple of games, but with the increase in cases in the state they had to go back to playing behind closed doors for the rest of the championship.

And it is that a few days ago the entity where the Rays are located left the orange traffic light (high risk of contagion) to be one of the four states in yellow (moderate risk). In this color there is also Baja California Sur, Veracruz and Quintana Roo.

In turn, according to data from the Aguascalientes government, the entity adds up to this Tuesday 15,520 accumulated confirmed cases and 1,737 deaths for COVID-19, in addition to 42,184 cases discarded and 112 people who are still in study processes.

However, much of Mexico is not having a good time due to the health emergency. According to the Ministry of Health (SSa), the country adds 1,541,633 accumulated positive cases and 134,368 deaths by coronavirus.

This would not be the first time that Necaxa has obtained authorization to open the gates of the Victoria Stadium to the public (Photo: Omar Hernandez / Reuters)

It is worth remembering that, through a press release, Liga MX recalled earlier this Tuesday than since last September the clubs of its three competitions know the protocol back of the stadium fans. He pointed out that this indicates that the teams must send certain documents to make the entry of their fans official.

The organism stressed that there are three documents that clubs need who wish the return of the fans to their respective properties. The first one is the one that accredits the implementation of the protocol toilet in the stadium.

The second is the written authorization that the authorities of their federative entities. In addition, there must be an express authorization from the State Health authorities.

In these authorizations the circumstances of the mode, time and place of the match must be indicated. Likewise, must have the determination of the capacity that does not exceed 50% according to an agreement issued by Jorge Alcocer, federal health secretary, published last July.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Marco Fabián was expelled for the brutal entry on Romario Ibarra in Pachuca against Juárez

Cruz Azul could have its fourth casualty: Independiente de Santa Fe confirmed interest in Pablo Cepellini

Oribe Peralta assured that retiring at Chivas “would be something very special” for his career

Raúl Gudiño does not lose his head due to a call to the Mexican team; is focused on Chivas