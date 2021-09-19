Necaxa vs Atlas: where and when to watch the match of matchday 9 in Liga MX

The Rayos del Necaxa will aspire to the league through the repechage match (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

After Atlético de San Luis beat Los Xolos de Tijuana, the actions of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament They will continue this Friday with the visit of the red and black people of the Atlas to the Rayos del Necaxa. Contrary to the results achieved in the last tournament, those led by Guillermo Vázquez are in position number 11 in the general table and will seek to add more points to ensure their stay in the league.

The Aguascalientes team has had a regular performance, despite the fact that its last two games have been unfavorable. Over eight days they have collected nine out of 24 possible units. Although it is not the best result, so far it works for them to secure a place in the repechage duels and leave a pleasant taste in the mouth among the fans who saw how their team it was the worst of the last tournament.

The capital of the state of Aguascalientes is in the yellow color of the epidemiological risk traffic light, so the health authorities approved the capacity of the Victoria Stadium to 60 percent. Thanks to this, in case of exhausting all the seats, around 13,800 fans will be able to follow the passage of the teams live from the stands of the stadium. For the rest of the country, the meeting will be broadcast on various platforms.

Coach Diego Cocca has kept his team in sixth position in the general table (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Date: Friday, September 17, 2021.

Place: Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes.

Hour: 9:00 p.m.

TV: The meeting will be broadcast through the screen of the Canal 7, in charge of the team Aztec Sports. While, TUDN will carry out the transmission through the pay signal.

App: The official application of both broadcasters will broadcast the actions live. The sign of TUDN will also be available in Izzi Go and Blim, although to tune in it will be necessary to have a subscription.

Internet: The official page of Aztec Sports will broadcast the meeting totally free. Meanwhile, the team of TUDN It will also provide the signal through its website to all subscribers of the service.

José Abella (i) and Julio César Furch (d) of Atlas celebrate the goal scored by Tigres during a match for the reclassification of the Guardianes 2021 Mexican soccer tournament between Atlas and Tigres, today at the Jalisco stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico ). EFE / Francisco Guasco



Atlas has experienced a more constant and solid pace than his rival, so he looks like a favorite. In eight encounters they have collected 13 out of 24 possible units, so they are in the sixth position overall, for on top of teams like Monterrey, Cruz Azul and, his staunch rival, the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

After the last defeat, Guillermo Vázquez was upset with the performance of his team, even acknowledging deficiencies in his level of play. “We have to be more aware of what we are playing at all of us who are part of this club and seek to lift this in the next game, “he declared days after his match against Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

Despite this, the managers sought to give good news to the fans. This Friday they confirmed that Facundo Batista, a 22-year-old Uruguayan forward, will join as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2021. Despite his young age, the club boasted his career through the soccer of Switzerland, Brazil and Portugal, as well as his participation with the national team in the U-20 category.

For its part, Diego Cocca He also praised the incorporation of the Ecuadorian defender Aníbal Chalá to your team. At a midweek press conference, he declared that “there are always options to find players who want to come and have other characteristics that we do not have.” Although neither of you will participate in the match, your participation throughout the tournament can be crucial in your quest for the championship.

