Necaxa vs Chivas: where and when to watch the game of day 10 in Liga MX

Alexis Vega will seek to be decisive in Chivas’ visit to Necaxa (Photo: Twitter @Chivas)

In a semester characterized by its transience, and while other leagues in the world barely play the first dates of their tournaments, the Liga MX will start day 10. Those in charge of inaugurating the actions of the weekend will be the Rayos del Necaxawho will seek to continue improving their statistics against the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a team that has not known victory during the tournament Opening 2022.

Jaime Lozano has put his squad in order and, despite having dealt with crucial casualties such as Alejandro Zendejas and striker Rodrigo Aguirre, he managed to consolidate a sports project that has moved him away from the bottom of the general table, where a large part was found. from last semester. In that sense, he will seek to extend his statistics to five victories that will allow him to provisionally climb up to the first four rungs.

To achieve their goal they will have the opportunity to convene their fans at the Victoria Stadium in the capital of Aguascalientes. Although the square is not the best known for filling the stands in its entirety during meetings on weekdays, the presence of the baton will be the necessary encouragement to encourage the squad to continue climbing positions. The rest of the interested parties will be able to follow the meeting on various platforms.

Jaime Lozano managed to get Necaxa out of the bottom of the general table (Photo: Twitter)

Place: Aguascalientes Victory Stadium

Date: Friday, August 19, 2022.

Hour: 19:00

TV: Although the local team will be the Hidrorayos, the broadcast of the match will not reach the open television signal. In this sense, the channel STUDY In the paid option, it will be the only way to witness the meeting through television.

Internet and application: The Chapultepec television station will enable subscribers the signal on the website, as well as the official application, for the live transmission of the meeting. Another option to follow the actions in streaming will be the platform of Vix.

Radio: Radio listeners interested in following the actions from the capital of Aguascalientes will be able to do so through the signal of The Deportesat 730 amplitude modulated (am).

Ricardo Cadena’s position could depend on the result in the next two Chivas games (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Thanks to the good results obtained, the Jimmy Lozano could repeat the lineup made up of Luis Malagón in goal and Juan Pablo Segovia, Alexis Peña, Brian García and Agustín Oliveros in defense. The midfield could be used by Bryan Garnica, Fernando Madrigal, Joaquín Esquivel and Angelo Araos. Those in charge of the attack against Chivas will be Milton Giménez and Facundo Batista.

For their part, the Chivas de Richard Chain They will have to find solidity in all their lines to reach the three points. Miguel Jiménez, would be the starting goalkeeper. On the other hand, there would be a line of five in defense with Gilberto Sepúlveda, Luis Olivas, Jesús Orozco, Jesús Sánchez and Miguel Ponce. Isaac Brizuela, Eduardo Torres and Fernando Beltrán would be the midfielders, while Ángel Zaldívar and Alexis Vega will look for the forcefulness.

Chivas’ visit to the state of Aguascalientes will be crucial in the team’s aspirations, as well as in the continuity of Ricardo Cadena at the head of the sports project. It is worth mentioning that in the eight games he has played he has only obtained six draws and a couple of losses that place it in the penultimate place with 6 units.

