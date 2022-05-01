Necaxa vs Chivas: where and when to watch the game that will define the playoff positions

The Rayos del Necaxa will receive the visit of the Chivas from the Guadalajara Sports Club (Photo: Fernando Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro)

Matchday 17 of the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022 arrived and with it the last chance for one of the big four to try to finish in the best position of the positions of the playoff. The Rays of Necaxa will receive the visit of the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara in a vital match to ensure their pass to the Mexican soccer league. By having the same amount of points, the winner could be consolidated as the better positioned and will be local in the elimination match.

The arrival of Jaime Lozano to the Victoria Stadium owners’ bench turned out to be the necessary action so that the hydrowarms could improve their position In the table. Ranked as the ninth best squad and with seven wins to their credit, the players have the confidence to finish as one of the top four teams in the playoffs.

The locality of those from Aguascalientes could be favorable, because by having the stands full of Rayos fans, they will go in search of repeat the feat they achieved against the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), the second best team in the tournament, during match day 15. Fans interested in following the actions will have various platforms.

Ricardo Cadena has won the three games he has directed with Chivas (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Place: Victoria Stadium of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.

Date: Friday April 29, 2022.

Hour: 19:00

Television: The meeting between Rayos and Chivas will be broadcast through the paid and public signal. In the first case it will be the channel of TUDN Who is in charge of the narration? While, Aztec Sports will carry the chronicle through channel 7 on open television.

Internet and application: Both television stations will enable their multiplatform for the transmission of the meeting, however, Ajusco will provide its signal for free through the mobile phone application and the official website.

Radio: the radio listeners will also be able to follow the actions of the meeting through the microphones of The Deportes. On this occasion, the signal will only be enabled through the 730 amplitude modulation (am).

Jaime Lozano managed to return Necaxa to the playoff positions (Photo: Twitter)

The situation of both teams throughout the tournament was irregular. Because the Rayos did not achieve solidity under the command of Pablo Guede, turned to the Tokyo 2020 medalist technical director with Mexico to carry out a rescue mission from matchday 6. In this way, throughout eleven games, Jaime Lozano has managed five wins, two draws and four losses.

Meanwhile, the situation of Chivas has had darker overtones as it is considered one of the four greats of Mexican soccer. After the poor results of Marcelo Michel Leaño, Ricardo Cadena arrived from the Tapatío of the Expansion League to take charge of the institution. His debut against Blue Cross in the Azteca Stadium favored him with a victory, a panorama that replied in the following matches against Tijuana, Pumas and they will look to extend the streak in Aguascalientes.

Both institutions have the same units. Although they have won one game less, those of Guadalajara are located in the seventh rung. Meanwhile, the hidrocálidos are two places behind. The winner may finish the tournament in one of the best playoff positionsa situation that will favor him in the playoff dispute, since will host the direct elimination match at home.

KEEP READING:

“They must champion”: Emilio Azcárraga’s message to America before the Clásico Joven

What do the four greats of Mexican soccer need to get into the Clausura 2022 league

Pumas confirmed Alan Mozo’s injury: what is the seriousness and how long would he be out