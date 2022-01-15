Necaxa vs Monterrey: where and when to watch the duel of day 2 in Liga MX

Necaxa and Monterrey will meet on the second day of Liga MX. (Photo: dark room)

The second date of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 you will see the clash between Necaxa Y Monterrey as one of the first matches of the day. Because neither club was able to start the tournament on the right foot, both will look for their first three points on the field of Victoria Aguascalientes. The Rayos will seek to take advantage of their locality and recover from their defeat, while the Rayados will try to assert their list of renowned players.

On the first day, the Juarez Braves they beat the team from Aguascalientes 2-1. In fact, the only goal scored by the team Paul Guede It was the product of an own goal. For its part, the team Javier Aguirre tied at zero goals at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro. With this situation, you will see two teams with the intention of scoring their first goal of the tournament.

Due to the rise in cases of Covid-19 in the country in recent weeks, Liga MX decided to reduce the capacity of people for this meeting. The Victoria Stadium will only be able to count on 50% of its fans, this after an opinion from the epidemiological traffic light of each state.

The match

Equipment: Necaxa vs. Monterrey

Date: January 14, 2022, 9:00 p.m. Matchday 2 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament

Stadium: Victory Aguascalientes

Transmission: TV Azteca, open television, Azteca 7

Watch online: the website of TV Azteca Sports will offer the match live

For this match, the Rays will be weakened by the absence of their starting goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon, who was sent off last day after verbally assaulting the referee. Similarly, the club previously reported that there were two positive cases of Covid-19, but did not comment on the identity of the symptomatic. If they are players, the team will have three casualties for the match. By last, Alexander Zendejas would be absence for the match, since this will be a new player of the America.

For its part, Monterrey will have the squad at 90% to face the commitment. Highlights the possible debut of Luis Romo with the set Lined (he missed the first day for having tested positive for Covid-19, but is already recovered). You will also see the return up front of Rogelio Funes Mori and Duvan Vergara. Your absences will be Rodolfo Pizarro and Jesus Gallardo, who complete the recovery process from Covid-19.

The direct comparison between both clubs opts for the Monterrey team. The last twenty games both teams have had, the Rayados have emerged victorious nine times. There have been six draws and the Aguascalientes team has only won five times.

However, the most recent match between the two teams favored the team from Lightning. The last time they saw each other’s faces was at the BBVA Stadium. Javier Aguirre’s team had the task of winning at home to climb levels in the general table. However, Necaxa surprised them at home with a last minute goal and they took the 1-0 win.

Nowadays, Monterrey ranks tenth in the table, after their draw last day. For their part, the rojiblancos are in position fourteen, because despite the fact that they lost their first match, the difference was one goal and they were able to discount the score.

