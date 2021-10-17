Necaxa vs Puebla: where and when to watch the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX

The match between Necaxa and Puebla will start at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). (Photo: Twitter @ClubNecaxa)

The matchday 13 of the Scream Mexico A21 will continue this Friday with the meeting between the Ray of the Necaxa and the Camoteros of the Puebla on the court of Victoria Stadium, in a duel that looks interesting on paper. The hydro-warm team will seek their second consecutive victory at home, while those on the fringe will try to score points to continue the fight for a ticket to repechage.

The match will be held at the stadium in the capital of Aguascalientes, in the Victoria. The property has the capacity to house 25 thousand attendees and the match will start at 19:00 hours (Central Mexico Time). The clash between these two teams can be seen on the channel 7 from TV Azteca, and at the pay signal through TUDN.

The historical background between these two institutions mark a total of 38 games Come in League and Cup; the Puebla team has managed to obtain victory in 10 times, while Necaxa has emerged triumphant in 17 games, in exchange for 11 draws.

In hydro-warm territory, they have played a total of 19 matches with a favorable balance for the locals who have taken the victory in 9 times for only 3 of visitors and tied for 7 collations. In addition to the above, those led by Pablo Guede they march like favorites for tonight’s meeting.

The Rayos del Necaxa will seek their second consecutive home win at the Victoria Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubNecaxa)

In his last games of the Liga BBVA MX, the Ray they visited the UANL Tigers at University Stadium. They got a goalless draw and scored a point. For their part, those led by Nicolas Larcamón, fell at home by a score of 1-2 in front of Tuzos of the Pachuca.

On the other hand, the change As technical director, the red-and-white squad has been good for it, since after having drawn against Tigres as a visitor, they have shown a noticeable improvement in their playing style in the two games led by the substitute Guillermo Vázquez.

It should be noted that Pablo Guede will make his presentation in what will be his new houseWell, this time he can be directing from the bench. The Argentine could not be in the match they held against the Xolos de la matchday 11 of the Scream Mexico A21.

Pablo Guede will be on the Necaxa bench in what will be his presentation as the new DT. (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubTijuana)

On the contrary, Nicolás Larcamón’s team have not had a good performance, compared to what they achieved in the previous contest, when they finished the regular tournament like third parties in the general table and got the direct pass to the league.

The players to follow are the Mexican youth, Alan Medina, which in recent games has shown its great capabilities in the offensive of the rojiblanco team. I note its first goal Like lightning the day before last and it has established itself as an element with a lot of movement on the right wing, where it faces rivals and creates dangerous plays.

For the whole of Puebla, the Uruguayan Christian Tabó it has been a reference element in the painting for a long time. As a result, in this tournament he leads 2 annotations and more of 90% of the minutes played.

The next game for the La Franja team is the Tuesday 19 from October on the court of Cuauhtémoc Stadium when they receive the Mazatlan FC. For their part, the Rays will visit the Toluca at Nemesio Diez Stadium on Wednesday. This double shift will be of vital importance for the two teams to continue in the search for a ticket for him repechage.

