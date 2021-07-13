Necessary assembly of Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor in Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal additionally provide

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections Replace 2022, Ballot Strategist Prashant Kishor, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal: Election strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his place of abode in Delhi on Tuesday. Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress chief KC Venugopal had been additionally provide there. Speculations are being made within the media hall, this assembly was once referred to as to chalk out a method for the following yr’s meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh.Additionally Learn – Political Information: Prashant Kishor met Sharad Pawar for the 3rd time in 15 days, leaders of 8 events met 1 day in the past

The assembly could also be going down amid experiences of interior discord in Punjab Congress forward of the meeting elections subsequent yr. The Congress prime command has been seeking to finish the political dispute between Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu for the previous a number of days. The central prime command had constituted a panel to finish the dispute between the 2 leaders, however even after this the dispute didn't appear to prevent.

The assembly could also be thought to be essential as a result of in Punjab, Congress chief Sidhu has praised the opposition Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration. He tweeted on Tuesday and mentioned that the opposition celebration AAP (AAP) has all the time known my imaginative and prescient and paintings for Punjab. He mentioned that whether or not it was once ahead of the yr 2017 when the issues of Bidbi, medication, farmers' problems, corruption or energy disaster had been raised via me. Or as I'm presenting the Punjab style lately, folks know who's actually preventing for Punjab.