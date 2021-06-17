Necessary data for Delhiites, if you must move to Chandni Chowk by means of automobile, learn the inside track first, now those roads will probably be banned

New Delhi: From lately, the motion of all forms of cars has been banned at the major Chandni Chowk street of the capital Delhi. The Governor of Delhi has authorized it on Monday. In step with the brand new laws, now the motion of any roughly automobile has been banned from Purple Fortress to Fatehpur Masjid on Chandni Chowk street excluding in emergency eventualities. There’s a ban at the motion of any automobile in this street from 9 am to 9 pm on all days of the week. Most effective services and products like police, ambulance were exempted. It’s price noting that restrictions were positioned one by one on some roads adjoining to Chandni Chowk as redevelopment paintings is recently occurring right here. Additionally Learn – New Delhi Unencumber Liquor Carrier: Eating places open in Unencumber, homeowners need to get started liquor carrier in eating places quickly

Automobiles is not going to ply on those roads

Automobiles will probably be banned from 9 am to 9 pm between Purple Fortress and Fatehpur Masjid on Chandni Chowk Highway.

In this street, there will probably be a ban for cars at the roads coming from the northern and southern areas.

There will probably be a ban at the motion of cars from 9 am to 9 pm on all roads coming in opposition to the principle Chandni Chowk street.

There is not any restriction on those routes

– H.C. There is not any restriction on Sen Marg even Jubilee Cinema Reduce.

Rai Kedarnath Marg, this direction results in Chandni Chowk Highway. There is not any restriction until Rai Kedarnath Marg T Level.

There is not any restriction on Kachha Bagh Highway.

Shanti Desai Marg which ends up in Chandni Chowk Highway. There is not any restriction until the T level right here.