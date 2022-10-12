Need for Speed ​​Unbound: Criterion Games talked about the new “graffiti” style

EA and Criterion Games revealed a first look at the gameplay of the Need for Speed Unbound, the new installment of its legendary arcade racing franchise. This edition invites all players to a universe of street racing where the skill of urban driving is key to winning the competition called The Grand.

The brand new NFS dared a completely new visual style, in which it mixes cell shading style animation to add a narrative layer that aims to share the spirit of underground culture. “We wanted to deliver an art style that was relevant to the gameplay, that would visibly celebrate the actions of players, enhance their gaming experience, and reward them along the way,” he explained. Darren WhiteArt Director of Criterion Games.

The study placed special emphasis on the “grafitti” effects being part of a perspective that seeks to renew racing games and thinks of style as part of an artistic ensemble that does not want to be restricted to the hyperrealism of automobiles. According to White, this new world will be united by the possibility of personalization of the visual effects, which will tell the story as the experience progresses.

“The world and the realistic cars of Need for Speed Unbound they really help create a solid foundation for the visual effects. We took inspiration from street art and other media, and creatively subverted characters and visuals, turning them into expressionistic illustrations of players and their actions. It is literally graffiti that comes to life,” he explained.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound will be available on December 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

