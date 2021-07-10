Neena Gupta Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Neena Gupta is the popular Indian veteran actress and director of TV serials. She has won two National awards for the Hindi motion pictures ‘Bazaar Sitaram’ (1993) and ‘Woh Chokri’ (1994).

Wiki/Biography

Neena Gupta used to be born on Thursday, 4 June 1959 (age 62 years; as of 2021), in Delhi. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. She did her schooling from The Lawrence School, Sanawar in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Later, she pursued her M. A. and M. Phil in Sanskrit from Delhi.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 3″

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

Neena Gupta used to be born in a Hindu family. Her father’s determine is Overdue R. N. Gupta. Her mother, Shakuntala Gupta, died due to maximum cancers. She has a brother, Pankaj Gupta.

At the age of 16, she purchased married to a boy from Calcutta who had studied from IIT Delhi, then again the wedding lasted for only two years. While shooting for a TV serial throughout the Nineteen Eighties, she met the veteran actor Alok Nath. There were rumours that that they had been engaged, and later purchased separated.

Later, she started relationship Shaarangdev, the son of the popular Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj. There were rumours that they every purchased engaged in a personal rite, then again later, they parted strategies.

Inside the overdue Nineteen Eighties, she started relationship the West Indies cricket legend, Vivian Richards. The couple dated for almost 13 years. She has a daughter with him out of marriage, who used to be born in 1989. Neena and Vivian’s daughter is the popular Indian fashion designer, Masaba Gupta. Although Neena not at all purchased married to Vivian Richards, she is still excellent pals with him.

In 2002, she met the Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, Vivek Mehra. They met on a flight to Mumbai and instantly purchased connected. Vivek had now not too way back separated from his first partner this present day. After relationship for a few years, the couple purchased married on 15 July 2008 in a personal rite inside of america. Neena lives in Mumbai while her husband lives in Delhi.

Occupation

After completing her showing direction from the National School of Drama in 1982, she started her occupation in showing.

She debuted as an actor throughout the Bollywood film ‘Saath Saath’ in 1982.

Within the similar twelve months, she were given right here into the limelight with the International film ‘Gandhi,’ all the way through which she carried out the nature of ‘Abha.’

Later, she seemed in Bollywood motion pictures, like Mandi (1983), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Rihaee (1988), Swarg (1990), and Drishti (1990).

In 1985, she started to appear throughout the Hindi TV serials with ‘Khandaan.’ Later, she seemed in a whole lot of TV serials, along side Daddy (1989), Drishti (1990), Saans (1999), Siski (2000), Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2004), and Kitani Mohabbat Hai (2009).

In 1991, she made her Malayalam debut with the film ‘Vasthuhara.’

Her bold glance throughout the products observe ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ along Madhuri Dixit throughout the movie ‘Khalnayak’ (1993) used to be one of the chartbuster songs of that duration.

In 1999, she directed the TV serial ‘Saans.’ In 2002, she hosted a game provide ‘Kamzor Kadi Kaun;’ aired on Megastar Plus.

She seemed as a supporting actor in a whole lot of Bollywood motion pictures, along side By myself (2015), Veere Di Marriage rite (2018), and Mulk (2018).

She over again were given right here into the limelight with the Hindi comedy-drama film ‘Badhaai Ho’ in 2018.

Within the similar twelve months, she penned down the script of ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain,’ a Hindi TV web collection.

In 2019, she seemed in a large number of motion pictures, along side ‘Track Trainer,’ ‘Gwalior,’ and ‘The Ultimate Colour.’

In 2020, she acted in Hindi motion pictures, like ‘Panga,’ ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,’ and ’83.’

Controversies

She used to be in a longer term dating with the cricket legend Vivian Richards. She purchased pregnant at the side of his teen without getting married in 1988. This created quite a lot of buzz throughout the media this present day. She received quite a lot of complaint, or even her occupation purchased suffering from this.

Awards & Honours

National Film Awards

1993: Best First Non-Function Film for Bazaar Sitaram (Directed by means of Neena Gupta)

1994: Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri

Show Awards

1999: Best Actress for Saans

Filmfare Awards

2019: Best Actress for Badhaai Ho

2019: Best Actress (Critics) for Badhaai Ho

India International Film Competition of Boston

2019: Best Actress for The Ultimate Colour

Favourite Problems

Foods: Rajma Chawal

Actor(s): Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Colour: Cherry Red

Main points/Trivialities

She is an alumnus of the National School of Drama.

Reportedly, her mother wanted her to develop into an IAS officer.

She used to play hockey in her school’s group.

She purchased Rs. 10,000 for the film ‘Gandhi’ in 1982.

As in step with the assets, she purchased engaged 3 times then again none of them resulted in a marriage.

She is good pals at the side of her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter Vivian Richards.

She has seemed in a whole lot of TV ads.

She has featured at the duvet of various renowned magazines.

She is in most cases spotted eating alcohol at occasions.

She follows a healthy vegetarian weight reduction plan.

Her leisure pursuits include learning and travelling.

She is an animal lover and owns a puppy dog, Luca.

She is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha.

In an interview, she published her greatest regret used to be to supply supply to a child without getting married.

In an interview, when asked why she didn’t help her daughter to develop into an actor, she responded,

I suggested her if you want to be an actor you then definately move out of the country. On account of tumhara jis tarah ka shakal hai aur body hai, tumhe yahan Indian mileu mein bohot kum serve as milenge, even for individuals who develop into a excellent actor. So, tumko woh heroine nahi milegi. Hema Malini nahi banoge, Alia (Bhatt) nahi banoge.”

In 1997, she introduced a pop album referred to as ‘Move To Court,’ which used to be an enormous flop.

She used to be throughout the knowledge for a post on her Instagram account in 2017. She wrote,

I live and paintings in Mumbai. I’m a excellent artist and am looking for excellent paintings.”

After the release of her film ‘Badhaai Ho’ in 2018, she received an appreciation letter from the mythical actor Amitabh Bachchan.