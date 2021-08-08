Neeraj Chopra (Olympic Gold Medalist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Rating, Photographs

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian follow and space athlete who competes inside the javelin throw. He grabs the gold medal inside the 2016 IAAF International U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Additionally, he set the document at the international junior knowledge. He made his debut in International Adolescence Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine inside the year 2013. Within the persisted Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj could be in movement inside the men’s javelin throw, which will get started with the qualifying round on August 4, 2021. Neeraj Chopra wins gold for INDIA in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He becomes India’s 2nd specific particular person Olympic Gold Medalist.

Neeraj Chopra used to be born on 24 December 1997, Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India. Neeraj Chopra family is now dwelling in Panipat, Haryana, India, his father is Satish Kumar and his mother is Saroj Devi. His training and graduation details could be up-to-the-minute temporarily. He started her career from his adolescence via his experience and interest he gave the impression in 2013 International Adolescence Championships Donetsk, Ukraine in this tournament he located 19th position in Javelin throw of 700 g and he reached 66.75 m.

Later he received the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Video games, where he threw of 82.23 m, which is form of equivalent to Indian national document. He’s at the moment coached via Garry Calvert, later he received the gold medal in Asian Athletic championships 2017, where he has thrown 85.23 meters. Within the 2018 Commonwealth Video games, Neeraj Chopra showed his best of 86.47 meters in men’s javelin throw. He’s simply now not only joined in an elite tick list of Indian athletes who received the gold medal on their debut Commonwealth Video games.

Neeraj Chopra Biography

Title Neeraj Chopra Actual Title Neeraj Chopra Nickname Neeraj Occupation Indian Athlete Date of Beginning 24 December 1997 Age 20 Zodiac sign Capricorn Father Title Satish Kumar Mom Title Saroj Devi Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Spare time activities Studying Books and Listening Track Place of birth Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Married No Spouse Title But to be Up to date Present Town Panipat, Haryana, India

Fb: https://www.facebook.com/neerajchopra01/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeraj____chopra/

Neeraj Chopra as World Competitions

2013 International Adolescence Championships Donetsk, Ukraine 19th (q) Javelin throw (700 g) 66.75 m 2015 Asian Championships Wuhan, China 9th Javelin throw 70.50 m 2016 South Asian Video games Guwahati, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 82.23 m Asian Junior Championships Ho Chi Minh Town, Vietnam second Silver Javelin throw 77.60 m International U20 Championships Bydgoszcz, Poland 1st Gold Javelin throw 86.48 m 2017 Asian Championships Bhubaneswar, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 85.23 m International Championships London, United Kingdom 15th (q) Javelin throw 82.26 m 2018 Commonwealth Video games Gold Coast, Australia 1st Javelin throw 86.47 m

Neeraj Chopra Photographs

Take a look at the newest pictures of Neeraj Chopra,

