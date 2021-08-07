Neeraj Chopra (Olympic Gold Medalist) Wiki, Biography, Age, Rating, Pictures

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian observe and box athlete who competes within the javelin throw. He grabs the gold medal within the 2016 IAAF Global U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Additionally, he set the document on the international junior data. He made his debut in Global Formative years Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine within the 12 months 2013. Within the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj will probably be in motion within the males’s javelin throw, which is able to start with the qualifying spherical on August 4, 2021. Neeraj Chopra wins gold for INDIA in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He turns into India’s 2nd person Olympic Gold Medalist.

Neeraj Chopra used to be born on 24 December 1997, Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India. Neeraj Chopra circle of relatives is now living in Panipat, Haryana, India, his father is Satish Kumar and his mom is Saroj Devi. His education and commencement main points will probably be up to date quickly. He began her occupation from his youth via his skill and hobby he gave the impression in 2013 Global Formative years Championships Donetsk, Ukraine on this match he positioned nineteenth place in Javelin throw of 700 g and he reached 66.75 m.

Later he gained the gold medal on the 2016 South Asian Video games, the place he threw of 82.23 m, which is slightly equivalent to Indian nationwide document. He’s recently coached via Garry Calvert, later he gained the gold medal in Asian Athletic championships 2017, the place he has thrown 85.23 meters. Within the 2018 Commonwealth Video games, Neeraj Chopra confirmed his absolute best of 86.47 meters in males’s javelin throw. He isn’t just joined in an elite checklist of Indian athletes who gained the gold medal on their debut Commonwealth Video games.

Neeraj Chopra Biography

Title Neeraj Chopra
Actual Title Neeraj Chopra
Nickname Neeraj
Occupation Indian Athlete
Date of Delivery 24 December 1997
Age 20
Zodiac signal Capricorn
Father Title Satish Kumar
Mom Title Saroj Devi
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
Faculty But to be Up to date
Leisure pursuits Studying Books and Listening Tune
Homeland Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Spouse Title But to be Up to date
Present Town Panipat, Haryana, India

 

Fb: https://www.fb.com/neerajchopra01/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeraj____chopra/

Neeraj Chopra as World Competitions
2013 Global Formative years Championships Donetsk, Ukraine nineteenth (q) Javelin throw (700 g) 66.75 m
2015 Asian Championships Wuhan, China ninth Javelin throw 70.50 m
2016 South Asian Video games Guwahati, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 82.23 m
Asian Junior Championships Ho Chi Minh Town, Vietnam 2d Silver Javelin throw 77.60 m
Global U20 Championships Bydgoszcz, Poland 1st Gold Javelin throw 86.48 m
2017 Asian Championships Bhubaneswar, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 85.23 m
Global Championships London, United Kingdom fifteenth (q) Javelin throw 82.26 m
2018 Commonwealth Video games Gold Coast, Australia 1st Javelin throw 86.47 m

Neeraj Chopra Pictures

Take a look at the most recent pictures of Neeraj Chopra,

