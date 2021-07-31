Neeraj Chopra (Tokyo Olympics 2020) Wiki, Biography, Age, Score, Pictures

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian monitor and box athlete, who competes within the javelin throw. He grabs the gold medal within the 2016 IAAF International U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Additionally, he set the document on the international junior data. He made his debut in International Early life Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine within the 12 months 2013. Within the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj can be in motion within the males’s javelin throw, which is able to start with the qualifying spherical on August 4, 2021.
Neeraj Chopra used to be born on 24 December 1997, Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India. Neeraj Chopra circle of relatives is now living in Panipat, Haryana, India, his father is Satish Kumar and his mom is Saroj Devi. His training and commencement main points can be up to date quickly. He began her profession from his youth via his skill and passion he seemed in 2013 International Early life Championships Donetsk, Ukraine on this event he positioned nineteenth place in Javelin throw of 700 g and he reached 66.75 m.
Later he gained the gold medal on the 2016 South Asian Video games, the place he threw of 82.23 m, which is moderately equivalent to Indian nationwide document. He’s these days coached via Garry Calvert, later he gained the gold medal in Asian Athletic championships 2017, the place he has thrown 85.23 meters. Within the 2018 Commonwealth Video games, Neeraj Chopra confirmed his highest of 86.47 meters in males’s javelin throw. He is not just joined in an elite listing of Indian athletes who gained the gold medal on their debut Commonwealth Video games.
Neeraj Chopra Biography
|Title
|Neeraj Chopra
|Actual Title
|Neeraj Chopra
|Nickname
|Neeraj
|Occupation
|Indian Athlete
|Date of Delivery
|24 December 1997
|Age
|20
|Zodiac signal
|Capricorn
|Father Title
|Satish Kumar
|Mom Title
|Saroj Devi
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be Up to date
|Faculty
|But to be Up to date
|School
|But to be Up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Studying Books and Listening Track
|Homeland
|Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Spouse Title
|But to be Up to date
|Present Town
|Panipat, Haryana, India
Fb: https://www.fb.com/neerajchopra01/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Neeraj_chopra1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neeraj____chopra/
Neeraj Chopra as World Competitions
|2013
|International Early life Championships
|Donetsk, Ukraine
|nineteenth (q)
|Javelin throw (700 g)
|66.75 m
|2015
|Asian Championships
|Wuhan, China
|ninth
|Javelin throw
|70.50 m
|2016
|South Asian Video games
|Guwahati, India
|1st Gold
|Javelin throw
|82.23 m
|Asian Junior Championships
|Ho Chi Minh Town, Vietnam
|2d Silver
|Javelin throw
|77.60 m
|International U20 Championships
|Bydgoszcz, Poland
|1st Gold
|Javelin throw
|86.48 m
|2017
|Asian Championships
|Bhubaneswar, India
|1st Gold
|Javelin throw
|85.23 m
|International Championships
|London, United Kingdom
|fifteenth (q)
|Javelin throw
|82.26 m
|2018
|Commonwealth Video games
|Gold Coast, Australia
|1st
|Javelin throw
|86.47 m
Neeraj Chopra Pictures
Take a look at the most recent pictures of Neeraj Chopra,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.