Neeraj Chopra (Tokyo Olympics 2020) Wiki, Biography, Age, Score, Pictures

Neeraj Chopra is an Indian monitor and box athlete, who competes within the javelin throw. He grabs the gold medal within the 2016 IAAF International U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Additionally, he set the document on the international junior data. He made his debut in International Early life Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine within the 12 months 2013. Within the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj can be in motion within the males’s javelin throw, which is able to start with the qualifying spherical on August 4, 2021.

Neeraj Chopra used to be born on 24 December 1997, Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India. Neeraj Chopra circle of relatives is now living in Panipat, Haryana, India, his father is Satish Kumar and his mom is Saroj Devi. His training and commencement main points can be up to date quickly. He began her profession from his youth via his skill and passion he seemed in 2013 International Early life Championships Donetsk, Ukraine on this event he positioned nineteenth place in Javelin throw of 700 g and he reached 66.75 m.

Later he gained the gold medal on the 2016 South Asian Video games, the place he threw of 82.23 m, which is moderately equivalent to Indian nationwide document. He’s these days coached via Garry Calvert, later he gained the gold medal in Asian Athletic championships 2017, the place he has thrown 85.23 meters. Within the 2018 Commonwealth Video games, Neeraj Chopra confirmed his highest of 86.47 meters in males’s javelin throw. He is not just joined in an elite listing of Indian athletes who gained the gold medal on their debut Commonwealth Video games.

Neeraj Chopra Biography

Title Neeraj Chopra Actual Title Neeraj Chopra Nickname Neeraj Occupation Indian Athlete Date of Delivery 24 December 1997 Age 20 Zodiac signal Capricorn Father Title Satish Kumar Mom Title Saroj Devi Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date School But to be Up to date Leisure pursuits Studying Books and Listening Track Homeland Khandra, Panipat, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Married No Spouse Title But to be Up to date Present Town Panipat, Haryana, India

Neeraj Chopra as World Competitions

2013 International Early life Championships Donetsk, Ukraine nineteenth (q) Javelin throw (700 g) 66.75 m 2015 Asian Championships Wuhan, China ninth Javelin throw 70.50 m 2016 South Asian Video games Guwahati, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 82.23 m Asian Junior Championships Ho Chi Minh Town, Vietnam 2d Silver Javelin throw 77.60 m International U20 Championships Bydgoszcz, Poland 1st Gold Javelin throw 86.48 m 2017 Asian Championships Bhubaneswar, India 1st Gold Javelin throw 85.23 m International Championships London, United Kingdom fifteenth (q) Javelin throw 82.26 m 2018 Commonwealth Video games Gold Coast, Australia 1st Javelin throw 86.47 m

