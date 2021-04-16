Neeraj Khemlani, Wendy McMahon Named Presidents of CBS News

Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon have been named to guide a brand new unit that mixes CBS News and CBS native stations, one of the primary large recalibrations of firm property by George Cheeks, the chief charged with oversight of ViacomCBS’ CBS operations.

Khemlani, a senior govt at Hearst Newspapers, and McMahon, who had been overseeing ABC stations, will probably be charged with each elevating the aggressive degree of a information group that has confronted challenges within the trendy period in the case of vying with rivals like ABC News and NBC New,s and pushing ahead a station group that has usually lagged its aggressive set.

“The unified division will deliver collectively the ability of CBS News, our 28 owned stations in 17 main U.S. markets, CBSN, our rising CBSN Native platforms, native web sites and cbsnews.com below one roof, opening new alternatives and worthwhile paths to development sooner or later,” Cheeks stated Thursday in a memo to staffers. “It’ll maximize the ability of our newsgathering and manufacturing operations to serve audiences throughout all nationwide, digital, native and international platform.”

The pair will take the reins of CBS News from Susan Zirinsky, a veteran CBS News producer who led the unit throughout a fraught time, tried to stabilize morale and revamped many of the community’s flagship applications. Zirinsky is predicted to enter into a brand new manufacturing take care of guardian firm ViacomCBS that can enable her to create non-fiction programming for CBS News, CBSN and the corporate’s new Paramount Plus streaming hub below a take care of an entity referred to as the “CBS News Content material Studio.”

She is predicted to stay on the helm of CBS News till the brand new executives begin.

And so they take oversight of CBS’ stations from Peter Dunn, a veteran govt who supervised CBS stations for years, however departed lately amid a probe into allegations about his habits towards feminine workers and folks of shade. Dunn has denied the claims by means of his lawyer.

CBS has in recent times created a live-streaming service, CBSN, that depends on the newsgathering of not solely CBS News, however journalists in its native markets. The corporate has supplemented its nationwide live-stream with particular person feeds from its numerous stations in cities together with New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

“All of us are experiencing a enterprise and content material panorama the place the needs and habits of our shoppers evolve by the day,” stated Cheeks. “We have to rework with them to make sure each half of the group and our gifted colleagues are set as much as succeed.”

Each executives have prior expertise working at CBS. Khemlani as a producer at “60 Minutes” and “60 Minutes II” for eight years whereas McMahon labored seven years at Boston station WBZ and Minneapolis’ WCCO.

McMahon was named president of ABC’s stations in 2017. Previous to that, she was senior vp of ABC Digital, the place she helped launch some of the division’s related TV apps. Khemlani was most lately govt vp and deputy group head at Hearst Newspapers. He has additionally supervised the Hearst division that oversees the corporate’s partnerships with ESPN and A+E Networks. As a producer, he has labored with Peter Jennings, Dan Somewhat and Bob Simon.