NEET 2020: Rules issued for the candidates, only 12 students can give exam in one hall

new Delhi: It was decided to conduct JEE and NEET examinations amid Corona epidemic in the country. During this time guidelines were also issued by the UGC from time to time so that children can be protected from corona epidemic. Due to the corona epidemic, the date of examination was postponed earlier but finally the examination is being conducted now. JEE examinations have ended. In this case, only the NEET exam is left. Also Read – NEET Guidelines: Preparation for NEET Examination, Health Ministry released guidelines

Explain that this examination is also being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In such a situation, the NTA has now gathered in the preparation of the medical examination. This exam will be conducted on 13 September. Before this, the examination of NEET has been postponed twice. According to officials, a total of 15.97 lakh candidates have applied for it across the country. Also Read – These 20 pairs of special trains will run from September 2 for the candidates of JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar

Explain that in this regard, the rules of social distancing will be followed in the examination centers. Also, only 12 candidates will be allowed to sit in a hall. For this reason, the number of examination centers has been increased from 2,546 to 3,843. Several rules have also been issued regarding the examination. Also Read – JEE Exam Pattern: Aud-Even Formula for JEE Examination, Only 12 Students in a Class

These things have to be taken care of

1- It is mandatory to provide sanitizer inside and outside the examination hall.

2- Bar code has to be used to check the admit card.

3- There will be more entry and exit routes.

4-All the candidates will use their face mask. During this time, they will have to use the mask or hand sanitizer provided to them in the examination center.

Masks offered to the candidates will be of 3 layers.

6- Special metro service will be run in Kolkata. Here, you can sit in the metro by showing the admit card. Parents can also travel with children.