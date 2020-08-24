NEET exam centers will not be built in Gulf countries, government brings students to India under Vande Bharat Mission: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday gave a very important instruction and made it clear that the center of NEET examination will not be made in the Gulf countries. The Supreme Court has refused to pass the Centre’s directive that said to make the NEET examination center in the Gulf countries. Also, the Supreme Court said that under the Vande Bharat Mission, students should be considered to be brought to India. Also Read – SSR: Sushant’s stomach was empty in the post mortem report, according to the house helper, the actor drank juice, what is the truth?

Explain that earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI) to respond to the petition seeking to make NEET examination center in the Gulf countries. Due to Corona Mahamari, the National Examination Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination of NEET, has announced to conduct this year's examination on 13 September 2020.

In this petition it was said that the government has decided to conduct the entrance examination on 13 September, but due to Corona epidemic it would not be appropriate for them to come to India. Therefore, examination center should be arranged in Gulf countries only. However, the court on Monday refused to give instructions regarding this petition and asked the government to consider bringing students to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Explain that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET Graduation) will be organized as per the schedule scheduled in the month of September. The Supreme Court had rejected the petition requesting the postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET undergraduate examination.

At the same time, according to a statement by the National Examination Agency (NTA) of the Ministry, 6.4 lakh candidates have downloaded the admit card for JEE Main related to Engineering Entrance Examination. It says that out of total 8,58,273 candidates, 6,49,223 candidates have downloaded the admit card.

