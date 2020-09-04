NEET Guidelines: Preparation for NEET Examination, Health Ministry released guidelines

JEE / NEET Guidelines: JEE Main 2020 is currently underway in the country, which will run till September 6. Neet 202 (NEET 2020) exam will be conducted after this examination. Preparations have been intensified at the government and administrative levels. NEET examinations will be held in the country on 13 September. New guidelines have also been released in this regard. Also, in view of Corona, the number of examination centers has been increased to 3843 as against 2546 earlier. Also Read – Covid-19 Unlock Alert: See these reports before traveling in Unlock 4.0, otherwise it may be a corona victim

Let us know that the ministries of different departments of the central government are constantly in touch with the state government. The government has made special arrangements for the candidates going to and coming to far-flung areas. Please tell that Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also contacted Uttarakhand and Goa Government in this regard. The Union Minister has been assured by the Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to take and bring students to the examination center.

Explain that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the effects of Corona epidemic and to take necessary precautions. In this standard, all these standards have been kept for 2 yards, wearing masks, soap for hands and using sanitizer. Along with this, guidelines have also been issued for examination centers. Here the examination centers will be sanitized before and after the examination.