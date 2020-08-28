NEET, JEE 2020: Sonia Gandhi’s advice to the Center- listen to students’ voice and take steps

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that the government should listen to the students’ voice and take action as per their wish regarding the decision to take NEET and JEE examinations related to admissions in medical and engineering colleges amidst the corona virus epidemic. . Also Read – Congress campaign against NEET-JEE Exams, Rahul Gandhi said – Connect voice with millions of students

Sonia released the video under the Congress 'Speak Up for Students Safety' campaign, saying, "I realize that you (students) are facing difficult situations." The issue of your exam should get the most importance. "He said," It is important not only for you but also for your family. You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India."

The Congress President emphasized that any decision related to the future of the students should be based on their consent. Sonia said, "I hope that the government will listen to your voice and take action as per your wish." This is my advice to the government. "It is important to note that the JEE (Main) examination will be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET exam is scheduled to be held on September 13.

