NEET-JEE 2020: Students launched a campaign on Twitter to oppose the exam, the opposition approached the Supreme Court

NEET-JEE 2020: In the midst of the Kovid-19 pandemic, several students expressed their concern on social media on Friday after JEE and NEET examinations were conducted. Meanwhile, leaders of opposition parties have demanded a review of the decision of the Supreme Court allowing the central government to conduct examinations in September. Hashtags like ‘Raise your voice for student safety’ have been trending on Twitter since Friday morning and so far more than 22.5 lakh posts have been posted with this hashtag. Also Read – NEET, JEE 2020: Sonia Gandhi’s advice to Center – listen to students’ voice and take steps

Most of the students mentioned in their tweet the challenges faced in reaching the examination centers in the current situation, while many other students talked about facing stress due to the spread of infection. Ministers of six non-BJP ruled states filed a petition in the apex court on Friday to reconsider the order of the Supreme Court allowing the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations. Also Read – Bihar BEd CET 2020: Supreme Court said, decide on Bihar B.Ed entrance exam in 5 days

The Supreme Court on 17 August rejected the petition to postpone the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations and said that the precious academic year of the students cannot be wasted. The court said that life should go on. One Twitter user tweeted, “500 cases: complete lockdown, 75,000 cases: students are forced to take the exam!” Raise your voice for student safety. ” Also Read – Shivraj and Yogi descended in support of organizing NEET-JEE examinations, said – Do not waste children’s year

According to another tweet, “The government needs to pay attention to the mental state of the candidates.” The government should issue full instructions regarding how Kovid-19 and the flood-affected students will take the exam. The court needs to review its decision. ” Another student demanded President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in the matter.

The National Examination Agency, which conducts these exams, has decided to conduct NEET examination on 13 September and JEE Main exam from 1 to 6 September for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering colleges and institutes. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor released the video on Friday and supported the students in this matter. The students, who had gone back to their home in lockdown due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, demanded the postponement of the examination citing the examination center being in other places.

A student shared a video of another student stranded in the flood-hit area, writing, “This is my friend Vikas Khatri who lives in Khairagarh, Chhattisgarh. He is about to take the NEET exam and his house has no electricity for the last two days and his exam center is 85 km away. How will this facility match the students? ” The student also tagged Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in the tweet.

Opposition approached Supreme Court

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, JMM and Shiv Sena on Friday said that non-NDA parties have demanded the Supreme Court to postpone the NEET and JEE examinations keeping in mind the health and safety of students in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19. Ministers of six states ruled by opposition parties demanded the court to reconsider the order to allow the Center to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year.

West Bengal Minister Malay Ghatak, Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon, Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma, Chhattisgarh Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Punjab Minister BS Sidhu and Maharashtra Minister Uday Ravindra Sawant filed a review petition. In a joint online press conference of political parties, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that the court has not yet heard the grounds on which the reconsideration petition has been filed and is different from the petitions which have been rejected by the apex court.

