NEET-JEE Exam: Captain Amarinder Singh gave suggestion to the Central Government, the examination should be conducted online

new Delhi: Considering the NEET-JEE examinations, opposition and student groups are seen against the government in the country. In this case, two factions are once again being seen. Some people believe that the exam should not be delayed any longer. At the same time, some people believe that it is necessary to keep children safe during the time of pandemic. If he will be safe only then he will be able to take further examination. In this regard, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has suggested to the Central Government in view of the examinations.

Amarinder Singh said that NEET and JEE examinations can be conducted online. He said that according to him the Government of India will also agree on this, as well as the whole world is taking online exams and classes at this time. In this case, why can't we do this in India. Explain that in view of the conduct of this examination, the Congress is going to perform nationwide on August 28.

This demonstration will be done outside the central government offices and outside the state and district headquarters. Also, the Congress will run an online campaign against this test. Congress will run this campaign in the name of #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey. Let us know that earlier Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other leaders have expressed concern about the conduct of this examination in the coronary period. Manish Sisodia says that either the government should cancel the exam or find another option.