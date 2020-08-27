NEET JEE Exam: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said- Students want examination in any case, proof of downloading Admit Cards

new Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Ramesh Pokhriyal) has kept his talk about conducting NEET-JEE Exam 2020. Education Minister said that most of the students want to test. We do not want to let the students’ condition be ruined. We want to take full care of the safety of the students and do not let the year of students be wasted. The Supreme Court has said the same. Also Read – NEET, JEE Exam: Over 14 lakh students downloaded admit card, Opposition moves Supreme Court to postpone exam

The Education Minister said that this time for the JEE Exam 2020, 8. 58 students had filled the forms. Out of these, 7.5 lakh have also downloaded their Admit Card. At the same time, out of 15. 97 lakh candidates for NEET, more than 10 lakh students have downloaded the admit card. These admit cards have been downloaded in 24 hours. This means that most of the students want exam. Students want the exam in any case.

Explain that along with the students, the opposition is also demanding to extend the date of examinations. Chief Ministers of seven states met under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, in which the Chief Ministers of seven states took part. Mamta Banerjee clearly said that if the central government and PM Modi do not agree, then we will move to the Supreme Court. Along with this, the Chief Ministers of other states also demanded to extend the date of examination. On social media too, a continuous campaign is being run to postpone the examination.