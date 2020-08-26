NEET-JEE Exam: Mamta Banerjee said in the meeting of Chief Ministers- PM Modi is not listening, we should go to Supreme Court

new Delhi: The meeting called for postponement of JEE (Main), NEET by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is going on. Chief Ministers of seven states participated in this virtual meeting. In a meeting held through video conferencing, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has suggested to go to the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the examinations. Mamta Banerjee said that if the central government does not postpone the examinations due to the epidemic, then we should approach the Supreme Court. Mamta Banerjee said that we wrote a letter to PM Modi regarding this, but no response was received. If they do not listen, then we should approach the Supreme Court. Also Read – Is Congress involved in Damage Control? Sonia Gandhi calls Ghulam Nabi Azad after CWC meeting, says …

Mamta Banerjee said that this is my request to everyone and everyone should come together. These (JEE-NEET Exams) should be postponed until the situation is cured by Corona Virus.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that schools were open in the US and 97,000 children were infected with the corona virus there. What will we do if a similar situation happens here?

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that the situation is bad with Corona. We have spent about 500 crores on this. We are in a situation when our states are in financial difficulty. We should meet the PM about this. With this, the Punjab CM also said that we should go to the Supreme Court regarding this.

Meanwhile, Mamta Banerjee once again said that the examinations are to be held in September. Why should the lives of students be put at risk? We also wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding this, but no response was received to the letter. If the Prime Minister does not listen to us, then all the CMs present in this meeting should collectively plead in the Supreme Court. At the same time, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren suggested that we should meet the Prime Minister or the President before going to the Supreme Court.

Please tell that today, the interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the chief ministers of seven states. In this, the demand for cancellation of JEE (Main), NEET examinations is being discussed. Along with this, there was a discussion about GST compensation in the meeting.