NEET-JEE examination issue again reached Supreme Court, ministers of 6 states filed petition

The issue of NEET-JEE examination has reached the Supreme Court. After the government's categorical refusal to postpone the examination, ministers from six non-BJP-ruled states have filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has campaigned all over the country to postpone the NEET-JEE exam. On the call of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, all the leaders of the party are on the streets.

Six cabinet ministers from non-BJP ruled states of West Bengal, Punjab Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

These ministers have demanded the Supreme Court to review its August 17 order. The Supreme Court refused to postpone the NEET and JEE examinations in an order dated 17 August.

These ministers have said in their petition that the NEET examination needs to be canceled.