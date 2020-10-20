NEET topper Basit Khan of Jammu and Kashmir reached Raj Bhavan, Manoj Sinha said – this success will bring change in youth of Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the success of State Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) state topper Basit Bilal Khan will create a positive atmosphere for the youth of Kashmir. Manoj Sinha met Basit in Srinagar at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Also Read – 10 tunnels 100 km long will be built in Kashmir and Ladakh, army work will be easy

The governor congratulated the NEET state topper and praised it for setting an example for the youth of the state. Sinha said, "I wish him all the best in his future." He represents our future and he inspires many more youth to achieve their goals. "

LG Manoj Sinha met J&K NEET topper Basit Bilal Khan. He congratulated the topper for his extraordinary feat & commended him for setting an incredible example for all the youngsters: #JammuAndKashmir administration pic.twitter.com/Jd1T1kkDtO Also Read – Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, security forces killed a terrorist – ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Manoj Sinha said, “Our youth enjoy all the opportunities to fulfill their dreams and it is our responsibility to provide them the resources and support they need.”